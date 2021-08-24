2021 has been 'The Summer of AEW'

AEW has been hotter these past few months than the August sunshine.

As WWE flounders, AEW has been swimming in a wealth of momentum. Not only with their recent signing of CM Punk and his outstanding debut, but in the way they have fortified their ranks in general.

Even with WWE putting on major shows like SummerSlam and NXT TakeOver over the weekend, they felt rather underwhelming compared to Rampage on Friday night. It was like AEW stole the show, and there was no going back.

Right now? AEW is surfing on a wave of popularity that doesn't appear to be cresting anytime soon. They are riding high and hanging ten.

Make no mistake. Tony Khan and the folks at AEW haven't done EVERYTHING right. They've had more than a few hits and misses as they have forged this new frontier. But they have done enough to become a legitimate contender in the pro-wrestling scene. Not just with the addition of Punk, but for their willingness to be bold and take chances. Both creatively and financially.

'The Summer of Punk' has changed the landscape of pro-wrestling on more than one occasion. Punk has changed the industry in several ways during his time in the indies and WWE. And of course, no one will ever forget his famous pipe bomb promo, which will go down as some of the most extraordinary mic work of all time.

But 2021 is the Summer of AEW.

Punk is an excellent addition to the promotion, and his comeback made the hair on many fans' arms stand up. There's no denying the electricity that he generated when he made his return to his hometown of Chicago. The ovation was genuinely massive.

But in many ways? The summer of AEW is even bigger than him. There are more than murmurs throughout the wrestling community that the promotion has finally broken through.

The idea that AEW could ever be considered severe competition to WWE was once the punchline of a joke. But now? No one's laughing because they see the strides this company has been taking.

We should bask in the glow of this new era as wrestling fans because it's been quite entertaining to watch.

So, put on your shades and your suntan lotion. Lay back and relax. Maybe even pour a cool glass of lemonade.

And just bask in the glow of the summer of AEW.

