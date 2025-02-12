  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Kenny Omega
  • 263 lb veteran to officially join AEW and immediately align with Kenny Omega and top star? Looking at the chances

263 lb veteran to officially join AEW and immediately align with Kenny Omega and top star? Looking at the chances

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Feb 12, 2025 11:38 GMT
Kenny Omega AEW
Kenny Omega is a top AEW star (Image source: AEW on Facebook)

A 42-year-old veteran could officially join AEW and align with his former stablemate as well as Kenny Omega. The star has appeared on the promotion's programming several times.

NJPW star Jeff Cobb is rumored to finally ink a deal with All Elite Wrestling. The 263-pound wrestler has made numerous appearances on AEW TV since 2022. He was a former stablemate of Will Ospreay in the United Empire in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Ospreay is set to team up with Kenny Omega on Saturday at Grand Slam: Australia.

Omega and Ospreay will lock horns with Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita of the Don Callis Family in a tag team match. In the build-up to the bout, The Aerial Assassin's former United Empire stablemate, Mark Davis, betrayed him to join the Don Callis-led group. Therefore, the British star might need some help to even the odds against the heel faction.

also-read-trending Trending

Jeff Cobb could be the muscle power that Omega and Ospreay need on Saturday at Grand Slam: Australia to deal with Mark Davis, Lance Archer, and Brian Cage of the Don Callis Family. The former NEVER Openweight Champion recently wrestled his last match in NJPW. Hence, he could soon join the ongoing storyline after inking a deal with the Tony Khan-led organization.

Kenny Omega received a challenge outside AEW

At Wrestle Dynasty last month, Kenny Omega made his in-ring return after over a year in a match against Gabe Kidd. Omega registered the win in Japan, but Kidd is not done with him.

The up-and-coming star recently challenged The Cleaner to a rematch. In an interview with NJPW, Gabe Kidd said:

"I'll give him credit. He isn't the phony I thought he was, or that I said he was before. He is the best of the best and that's who I deserve to be in the ring with. He got me, but I do want round two. When the time is right, I do. It'll be harder a second time. Tokyo Dome was his first match back, his first step back into the wrestling ring."

youtube-cover

Kenny Omega is set for his first big match in AEW after a year on Saturday. Only time will tell when he will get in the ring with Gabe Kidd again.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी