263 lb veteran to officially join AEW and immediately align with Kenny Omega and top star? Looking at the chances

A 42-year-old veteran could officially join AEW and align with his former stablemate as well as Kenny Omega. The star has appeared on the promotion's programming several times.

NJPW star Jeff Cobb is rumored to finally ink a deal with All Elite Wrestling. The 263-pound wrestler has made numerous appearances on AEW TV since 2022. He was a former stablemate of Will Ospreay in the United Empire in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Ospreay is set to team up with Kenny Omega on Saturday at Grand Slam: Australia.

Omega and Ospreay will lock horns with Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita of the Don Callis Family in a tag team match. In the build-up to the bout, The Aerial Assassin's former United Empire stablemate, Mark Davis, betrayed him to join the Don Callis-led group. Therefore, the British star might need some help to even the odds against the heel faction.

Jeff Cobb could be the muscle power that Omega and Ospreay need on Saturday at Grand Slam: Australia to deal with Mark Davis, Lance Archer, and Brian Cage of the Don Callis Family. The former NEVER Openweight Champion recently wrestled his last match in NJPW. Hence, he could soon join the ongoing storyline after inking a deal with the Tony Khan-led organization.

Kenny Omega received a challenge outside AEW

At Wrestle Dynasty last month, Kenny Omega made his in-ring return after over a year in a match against Gabe Kidd. Omega registered the win in Japan, but Kidd is not done with him.

The up-and-coming star recently challenged The Cleaner to a rematch. In an interview with NJPW, Gabe Kidd said:

"I'll give him credit. He isn't the phony I thought he was, or that I said he was before. He is the best of the best and that's who I deserve to be in the ring with. He got me, but I do want round two. When the time is right, I do. It'll be harder a second time. Tokyo Dome was his first match back, his first step back into the wrestling ring."

Kenny Omega is set for his first big match in AEW after a year on Saturday. Only time will tell when he will get in the ring with Gabe Kidd again.

