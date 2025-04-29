3 AEW All In: Texas matches that can be major blockbusters for the show

AEW is one of the prime wrestling promotions in the entire world, and it exploded on the scene in 2019. The brainchild of Tony Khan and other EVPs has been a sensational hit in the world of professional wrestling, with one of its biggest and signature events being AEW All In.

All In has been taking place in London, England, for the last few years. However, for the first time, the marquee PPV would take place in the state of Texas, United States, this summer. The grand spectacle of the land of All Elite will happen on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

In light of recent events, the company has been building some remarkable feuds that may translate into blockbuster showdowns at All In: Texas.

Here are the top three matches that can prove to be marquee draws for the company at its biggest show of the year:

#3. Kenny Omega vs. MJF

The AEW roster has some of the biggest names who can captivate the audience with their personas and in-ring acumen. Two of the top names in that conversation are Kenny Omega and MJF. The Salt of The Earth is currently pursuing The Hurt Syndicate to join as a member to fulfill his championship aspirations and take his career further.

On the other hand, Kenny Omega is the reigning International Champion. While MJF would not be able to compete for the AEW World Title at All In this year due to not competing in the Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, he could turn his attention toward The Cleaner's title. A match between two of the biggest names in AEW could result in a stellar showdown at All In.

#2. Mercedes Mone vs. ''Timeless'' Toni Storm

Mercedes Mone is on a mission to add more championships to her belt collection. To achieve the same, The CEO entered the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament and has reached the finals. There is a huge chance that Mone will win the tournament.

Should that happen, the former WWE Superstar will earn the right to challenge ''Timeless'' Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship. The match would take place at All In: Texas, and both stars would likely put on a classic.

#1. Jon Moxley vs. Will Ospreay could headline AEW All In: Texas

Jon Moxley has established his reign of terror and dominance as the World Champion over the last several months. The Purveyor of Violence has thus far put down top names like Cope and Swerve Strickland. However, Will Ospreay could be waiting in the shadows for Moxley.

Much like Mercedes Mone, The Aerial Assassin is also the top favorite to win the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Should he do that, he will challenge Jon Moxley for the world title at All In, possibly leading to an epic match in the main event.

