3 AEW Factions That are Likely Breaking Up in 2025

AEW is home to some of the most exciting factions in the wrestling world. From the likes of the Death Riders to the Hurt Syndicate, the company has an incredible depth when it comes to factions.

Over the last few years, the Death Riders, led by Jon Moxley, have dominated almost every other pay-per-view and also Dynamite and Collision each week. To add to them, there are the likes of the Hurt Syndicate, who, despite being new, are making waves thanks to their members.

However, over the last few weeks, specific incidents have occurred that suggest these factions may be breaking up soon. In this article, we will examine three such factions that are likely to break up in 2025.

#3. Death Riders to Break Up in AEW?

The Death Riders have been the most dominant faction in AEW, and that is down to who is leading them. Jon Moxley is one of the most feared names in wrestling, and he has made sure that every star they target feels the wrath of the group.

However, of late, there have been some disagreements between the members, namely Wheeler Yuta. If that continues to be the trend, then expect them to break up after a massive fallout and for all the stars to go their way.

#2. Hurt Syndicate

The Hurt Syndicate has been running like a well-oiled machine ever since its formation late last year. Bobby Lashley, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin have taken AEW by storm, and that is an understatement to say the least.

Despite holding the tag team titles and frequently adding and removing MJF to their ranks, reports suggest that all is not well in paradise. If any of those rumors turn out to be true, there is a very good chance that the Hurt Syndicate will cease running operations as a faction and break up, much to the surprise of all the fans out there.

#1. Don Callis Family

Unlike the Death Riders or the Hurt Syndicate, the Don Callis Family has consistently improved in terms of its operational efficiency. It added Kazuchika Okada to the ranks before All In, and he became the AEW Unified Champion. They also have TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher as an integral part of the group.

The problem arises when those egos clash, and it is a matter of when and not if. Given the complexity of these characters, they are sure to butt heads in the near future. When that happens, there is a huge chance that the Don Callis Family will break up. That will prompt talented stars to go their separate ways and pursue a career as a singles star.

