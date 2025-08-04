3 AEW returns which could match Brock Lesnar's appearance at SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar left the wrestling world stunned at WWE SummerSlam 2025. The Beast Incarnate shockingly returned to WWE after two years to lay out John Cena, moments after The Cenation Leader lost his world title.The return of the former WWE Champion has become the talk of the town. The Beast has also set up a rivalry with The Franchise Player, and the duo could square off in the near future.Brock Lesnar's return is being termed as one of the most shocking returns in WWE history. However, a few AEW stars could create a similar buzz to Lesnar's return when they come back to in-ring competition.In this article, let's look at three AEW returns that could match Brock Lesnar's SummerSlam appearance.#3. Eddie Kingston could make a memorable comeback like Brock LesnarAt NJPW Resurgence 2024, Eddie Kingston suffered a number of injuries during his match against Gabe Kidd. It has been 15 months since The Mad King was last seen in the squared circle.Eddie Kingston has been one of All Elite Wrestling's most valuable assets. The Last of a Dying Breed is one of the most popular babyfaces in the Jacksonville-based promotion.WWE continued to put out a decent product during Brock Lesnar's two-year-long absence. The Stamford-based promotion did not miss The Conqueror much, as it already had plenty of stars to fill the void left by Lesnar.The same cannot be said about Eddie Kingston, who has been an integral part of AEW programming. Fans have been eagerly waiting for Kingston to return to the company and decimate his enemies.The Mad King's return would surely receive one of the loudest pops in AEW history. Fans will be delighted to see the former AEW Continental Champion back in the ring after more than a year.#2. Wardlow could come back with a new characterWardlow was once one of the hottest commodities in AEW. However, Mr. Mayhem's career arguably got derailed once he lost the TNT Championship.The former Pinnacle member could become AEW's own Brock Lesnar if given a consistent push. Tony Khan could decide to invest in the 37-year-old star once again by bringing him back.After staying on the sidelines for a year due to injuries, Wardlow could come back as an unstoppable heel. The former TNT Champion could run through top stars like Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, and many others to establish himself as a fearsome entity again.The experiment to turn Wardlow into AEW's Resident Beast could be pulled off effectively by pairing him up with a manager. MJF's former bodyguard has an intimidating presence in the ring, and fans are always captivated by his performances.If Tony Khan builds enough hype around the monstrous star, his return could be as impactful as The Beast Incarnate's.#1. Keith Lee's emotional return would leave the wrestling world delightedKeith Lee had a sharp rise in WWE from 2019 to 2021. The Limitless One had impressive showings against top names like Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, and Randy Orton.Many fans had expected Lee to be Brock Lesnar's successor in the sports entertainment juggernaut. Unfortunately, Lee was released from WWE in 2021.The former NXT Champion arrived in All Elite Wrestling in February 2022. Lee had a solid run in the tag team division alongside Swerve Strickland. Fans had expected The Limitless One to create magic during his singles run, but a series of health issues forced him to sit on the sidelines.Keith Lee has not wrestled since December 2023. It is unclear whether the monstrous star would ever step back into the ring. If Lee does return to All Elite Wrestling down the line, it could be one of the most emotional returns in pro wrestling history. The former WWE star is loved by fans, who cherish his incredible in-ring skills and charismatic personality.Lee's comeback would send the entire wrestling world into a frenzy. It would not be surprising if The Limitless One's return ends up overshadowing Brock Lesnar's SummerSlam appearance.