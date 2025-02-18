3 AEW stars with the best characters in 2025

AEW's roster is filled with quirky, conniving, serious, heroic characters who have won the hearts of fans. Many of these characters have resonated with fans and made a name for themselves by perfectly portraying their roles in Tony Khan's promotion.

However, a few standout gimmicks within All Elite Wrestling have changed the game in 2025 so far. These stars have not only developed these characters further but also refined them and become fan favorites within the company.

So, we're here to point out a few examples of the best characters in AEW this year.

#3. Toni Storm turned from Rookie to Timeless in AEW

Toni Storm became a sensation in the women's division ever since she brought the Timeless gimmick to All Elite Wrestling. However, she disappeared from the promotion after she was betrayed and dethroned as the Women's World Champion by Mariah May at the 2024 AEW All In London.

However, Toni Storm returned in December 2024 on an episode of Collision as her old Rockstar persona and played the act of a rookie. She would play the part to perfection until she reverted to her Timeless act in 2025 in a marvelous promo segment as she hailed it as a "performance of a lifetime."

The Timeless star took her revenge against her former friend at Grand Slam: Australia. Storm won her match against The Glamour to become the first-ever four-time AEW Women's World Champion in front of her home crowd.

#2. Harley Cameron

One of the most improved stars this year on the entire roster, Harley Cameron, caught fire with the fans this year. The rising star racked up a major win and had everyone cheering for her as she looked to prove herself against Mercedes Mone for the AEW TBS Championship.

The 31-year-old star would also put on one of the most entertaining segments on Dynamite as she mocked The CEO with a muppet named 'Mini Mone.' All Elite fans were quite ready to see her take the win as she went against the former WWE star for the TBS Title but sadly came up short.

We hope Tony Khan sees her character's potential and keeps pushing her on TV so everyone can feel the wrath.

#1. 'Hangman' Adam Page

From being the most beloved babyface on the entire AEW roster to turning his back on the fans and his friends to be a vicious heel, 'Hangman' Adam Page's evolution as a character is something to marvel at. He has everyone convinced that he's out to do some damage to anyone who stands in his way.

The Anxious Millennial Cowboy recently retired Christopher Daniels for good in a Texas Death Match as he cemented his heel status in 2025. However, this persona comes with added depth rather than being evil for the sake of it, as you can spot nuanced emotion in his eyes and even feel the deep rage that he has brewing inside of him.

We're sure that his gimmick will evolve further and grow to come full circle. When it does, it might become the best character arc in AEW's history.

