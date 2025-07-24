3 AEW stars who are booked horribly in 2025

Over the years, AEW has made several excellent booking decisions regarding the company's talent, especially considering the company's growing roster size. However, for every great decision, there are also several terrible ones that get called out. This could involve top stars who get benched for no obvious reason or poor storylines with a terrible payoff. In this article, we will take a look at three AEW stars who have been booked horribly this year.#3. Jack PerryJack Perry started his AEW run as Jungle Boy. He managed to get over with the fans due to his never-say-die attitude in the ring. However, the turning point in his career came when he finally turned heel and adopted a more edgy persona. He found immediate success and went on to win the FTW Championship. Sadly, a backstage brawl with CM Punk resulted in his indefinite suspension from the company. He used this creatively to fuel his storyline and develop his gimmick. When he returned to the Jacksonville-based promotion after his suspension was lifted, he joined forces with the Young Bucks and even won the TNT Championship.Surprisingly, after losing the TNT Championship to Daniel Garcia at Full Gear 2024, Jack Perry has not been seen on AEW TV, leaving many to wonder the reason behind his absence. Jack staying at home during the most important years of his career is a big booking mistake on Tony Khan's part. The Scapegoat has more than proven that he has what it takes to be one of the top heels in the business, and Tony has failed to tap into his full potential.#2. Britt BakerBritt Baker was the biggest star in AEW's women's division during the company's early years. She was the company's fourth Women's World Champion, and even held the title for a remarkable 290 days in her only reign as champion. However, as All Elite Wrestling continued to grow its women's division, Britt Baker took a backseat to some of the new women who joined the roster, such as Mercedes Mone, Saraya, and Toni Storm.Despite being hailed as one of the pillars of the company, Baker has been on a downward spiral since last year. In fact, she has not been seen on AEW TV since her match against Penelope Ford on the 13th November episode of Dynamite. Backstage issues may have played a part in her being off TV, but it is still a poor booking decision on Tony Khan's part.#1. AEW fumbled the ball with Keith LeeWhen Keith Lee first arrived in AEW, he found success in a tag team with Swerve Strickland. After the duo split up, Swerve found a lot of success as a singles star. However, the same can't be said about Lee. He quickly became a victim of lackluster booking, and his health didn't make his life easier either. After competing on an episode of Collision in 2023, he was taken off TV.Following this, he has been off TV for over a year now. It was initially reported that he had an undisclosed health issue. However, Lee himself recently admitted that he was healthy, but his return was out of his hands. Therefore, if Tony Khan is benching him, then that is the biggest blunder the company could make.Keith Lee connects well with the fans and is someone the company should've been rallying behind from the beginning. He will forever be the biggest booking mistake Tony Khan ever made.It will be interesting to see if any of the above stars will be able to turn their careers around.