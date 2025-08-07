3 AEW Stars Brock Lesnar Must Face Before He Leaves Wrestling Altogether

At SummerSlam 2025, Brock Lesnar returned to WWE after a two-year hiatus. The Beast Incarnate demolished John Cena with an F5 after the latter lost his Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes. While his return has received mixed reactions, Lesnar is likely to be a major part of WWE programming moving forward. At 48, The Beast only has a limited time left in the squared circle.Fans want Lesnar to appear in a few major dream matches before he hangs up his boots. Several AEW stars are also on the list that fans would like to see battle The Beast. In this article, let's look at three AEW stars Brock Lesnar must face before he leaves wrestling altogether.#3. Kenny Omega could be a great opponent for Brock LesnarBrock Lesnar's intimidating presence and monstrous strength give him an undue advantage over his opponents. The Conqueror doesn't seem like a threat that can be overcome, filling his adversaries' minds with doubt and fear. However, things could be very different if Lesnar steps into the ring against Kenny Omega. The God of Professional Wrestling is a supremely talented wrestler who knows how to take down opponents of various sizes and styles. The Cleaner is a versatile performer who is as strong as he is agile in the ring.The Best Bout Machine has several moves in his arsenal that could help him beat The Beast Incarnate. Brock Lesnar would have a point to prove if he ever squares off with Kenny Omega, who often appears invincible inside the squared circle.The Cleaner has incredible resilience, which would enable him to withstand multiple German Suplexes and F5s. If Omega somehow manages to land a One-Winged Angel on Brock, The Beast would probably join a long list of The Cleaner's victims.#2. Brock Lesnar could pass the baton to WardlowBrock Lesnar has been WWE's Resident Monster for two decades. The Beast Incarnate has taken down stars like John Cena, Roman Reigns, The Undertaker, and many others during his illustrious WWE career.However, Brock's days of wreaking havoc in the ring might be numbered. The former UFC star is nearing retirement, and WWE will need a new star to replace him.AEW star Wardlow could be a great choice to become WWE's next Conqueror. Mr. Mayhem hasn't been seen in All Elite Wrestling in over a year due to his injury struggles.Tony Khan does not appear to have any major plans to push Wardlow as a top star. It would not be surprising if the former TNT Champion jumps ship to WWE in the next few years.Soon after joining the Stamford-based promotion, Wardlow might face off against Paul Heyman's former client. It would be an extremely physical battle between two monstrous entities.Wardlow might be the one to retire Lesnar from in-ring competition. For someone who is often criticized for stealing others' spotlight, The Beast could make a new star by putting over the 37-year-old in his farewell match.#1. Jon Moxley deserves to get redemption against Brock LesnarDuring his time in WWE, Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) had an entertaining feud with Brock Lesnar. However, the duo's match at WrestleMania 32 ultimately proved to be a disappointing affair.The One True King had several creative ideas for incorporating weapons into his No Holds Barred Street Fight against The Conqueror. However, Lesnar turned down all such ideas.KJ 🤠 @HangmanKJLINK@DarkAngelFilms1 Jon Moxley vs. Brock Lesnar would be beast now.The Purveyor of Violence has been vocal about how Brock Lesnar did not cooperate with him properly while putting together their WrestleMania match. Although he lost that bout to The Conqueror, Moxley would be eager to get his redemption against the former WWE Champion.While he has a conflicting relationship with WWE, one cannot rule out the possibility of The One True King returning to the Stamford-based promotion. If Moxley rejoins WWE in the next few years, fans could see another battle between him and Lesnar.The two stars could finally have a violent singles match, similar to how Moxley previously envisioned. Jon Moxley might beat Lesnar this time to finally bury the ghosts of his past.