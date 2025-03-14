3 AEW stars who can challenge Kenny Omega for the International Championship 

Kenny Omega recently won the AEW International Championship against Konosuke Takeshita after a hard-fought battle at Revolution 2025. The Cleaner has agreed to a tournament that will see the winner compete against him at the upcoming Dynasty PPV.

The International Championship Eliminator tournament is already underway and has quite a few major stars in line, waiting for their golden opportunity. However, only one will be able to win it and we're here to pick a few stars who can go on to challenge Kenny Omega for the International Championship.

#3. Speedball Mike Bailey could win AEW's International Championship Eliminator

The newest addition to AEW's roster, Speedball Mike Bailey made his first appearance on this week's Dynamite. The former TNA star had a large task ahead of him in his first match as he appeared as a wildcard entry to battle The Beast Mortos.

Mike Bailey had an impressive showing and came out on top in the match to progress into the next round. Even though he faces stiff competition ahead of him, fans are still hopeful of seeing him go deep into the tournament and potentially win it. This would put the former X-Division Champion on a collision course with Kenny Omega at Dynasty.

#2. Ricochet

After struggling to find his footing in AEW upon his debut, it's clear that Ricochet has now found his place as a heel in the promotion. The Future of Flight put on a great feud with Swerve Strickland and showed off a darker side to himself.

Even though he lost his match against Swerve at Revolution and a chance at the AEW World title, Ricochet is still seeking glory. The former WWE star wants the International Championship next and is going to make sure to do whatever it takes to get it.

Even if it means stooping down low to use underhanded tactics against his opponent, Katsuyori Shibata, in his first match in the tournament.

#1. Orange Cassidy

Orange Cassidy has seemingly been overlooked in All Elite Wrestling recently. Even though the Freshly Squeezed star is still consistently appearing and competing in the promotion, he's been away from the championship scene.

However, that could all change if he wins the AEW International Championship Eliminator Tournament. The prospect of seeing him go through the challenge and compete for a title would be amazing for him and the fans who support him.

