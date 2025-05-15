3 AEW stars who can end Jon Moxley's World Championship reign before All In

Jon Moxley has had a dominant run ever since winning the AEW World Championship at WrestleDream 2024. Since then, he has been unstoppable in the ring and has done whatever it takes to retain his title.

Mox's plan has worked out well so far, but more challengers always seem to be stepping up to dethrone him.

With AEW All In around the corner, we will take a look at three stars who could potentially end Moxley's World Title reign before All In 2025.

#3. Kenny Omega

Since his first day of becoming World Champion, Moxley has waged war against the entire company. His vision is to lead the promotion back to its glory days. While there have been several attempts to stop him, many of the younger talent have failed to do so.

Given that Kenny Omega is an EVP in AEW, he could be the best person to stand up for the company that he helped build. Additionally, it looks like the Young Bucks are on the Death Riders' side, which would add another element to the storyline since The Cleaner will probably have to go up against his former best friends.

#2. Bryan Danielson has unfinished business with Jon Moxley

After Bryan Danielson won the AEW World Title last year, Jon Moxley and his crew ambushed the new champion and choked him out in controversial fashion. Mox then won the World Title from Danielson at WrestleDream. Following the match, the American Dragon was choked out again and has not been seen on TV since.

Over the past few months, there has been speculation regarding Danielson's future in the business, with Bryan hinting that he's never returning to the ring again.

However, the American Dragon has some unfinished business with the Purveyor of Violence and could make a surprise return to challenge for the World Title. The former World Champion could dethrone Moxley before All In 2025 and then drop the title to the winner of the Owen Hart Cup before riding off into the sunset.

#1. Swerve Strickland

Swerve Strickland is perhaps the most likely one to dethrone Moxley. He challenged for the title at AEW Dynasty 2025. Just when The Realest One was about to dethrone Mox, the Young Bucks made a surprise return and attacked him, thereby costing him the title. However, Swerve hasn't forgotten about the attack.

He could use this as a means to get a rematch against Jon Moxley for the gold, stating that the World Champion could've never beaten him if it weren't for the Bucks. This could hurt Mox's ego, and he could agree to give him a rematch. Swerve could then use this opportunity to dethrone Moxley and walk away with the World Title.

It will be interesting to see whether any of the above AEW stars will be able to dethrone Jon Moxley ahead of All In 2025 and walk away with the World Title around their waist.

