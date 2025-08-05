3 AEW stars who have a chance of defeating Brock Lesnar in a real-life fight

Brock Lesnar is one of the most aggressive professional wrestlers of all time. Many regard him as an indomitable force who has the potential to take on anyone in a real fight as well. The Beast Incarnate has been a former UFC Champion with an incredible 5 wins, 3 losses, and 1 no-contest record, making him a dominant fighter of this generation.Standing at an imposing 6'3&quot; and weighing over 286 pounds, he is a dominant force in professional wrestling. Yet, a few stars in the industry still have the potential to challenge the former WWE Champion in a real-life fight. In such a setting, there are no rules or regulations, meaning anything could happen.Therefore, let's take a look at three AEW stars who have a chance of defeating Brock Lesnar in a real fight:#3. WardlowWardlow has an incredible stature of 6'2&quot; and weighs around 260 pounds. His physique closely matches that of Brock Lesnar, making him a tough opponent for The Beast Incarnate. With a background in amateur wrestling, the AEW star has the potential to take on Lesnar in a real-life fight. The former TNT Champion has showcased his incredible strength multiple times on-screen in All Elite Wrestling.Additionally, his age of 37 gives him an edge over Lesnar, who is 48. However, Wardlow does not have a tested MMA record, which makes him inexperienced against the former Universal Champion. However, with past experience in Boxing and Jiu-Jitsu, Mr. Mayhem has the potential even to take down The Beast Incarnate.#2. Powerhouse HobbsPowerhouse Hobbs is another heavily built star in All Elite Wrestling. He stands tall at 6'2&quot; He has a background in college football and weighs around 265 pounds with a background in college football. Hobbs' size and strength make him a physical match for Brock Lesnar. Meanwhile, his college football roots give him an edge against The Beast Incarnate's takedowns, thanks to his resilience and ability to absorb impact.Additionally, the 34-year-old has proven to be agile and packs powerful strikes. His punches and kicks carry knockout potential, and his ability to execute high-impact, explosive moves sets him apart from Lesnar, whose style leans more toward raw power and aggressive, hard-hitting offense. Hobbs has often demonstrated his power and resilience in his matches in All Elite Wrestling.#1. Bobby Lashley can defeat Brock LesnarBobby Lashley has an incredible career in professional wrestling and mixed martial arts. The All Mighty has a 15-2 record, with 6 of his wins coming from knockouts, throughout his MMA career with various promotions and a stint in Bellator. Therefore, when it comes to real-life fights, Lashley has quite an experience under his belt. In fact, his MMA record is much better than that of Brock Lesnar.Furthermore, The All Mighty has won a gold medal in the International Military Sports Council, showing his resilience in real life. Besides, Lashley has showcased his strength in the world of professional wrestling at notable events, like once when he lifted a car in WWE. Lashley defeated Lesnar in WWE, too. Therefore, the former WWE star could be a lethal opponent for The Beast Incarnate in a real fight, even carrying the potential to knock him down