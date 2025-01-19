3 AEW stars who couldn’t develop a good rapport with Tony Khan

Many stars in AEW seem to get on well with Tony Khan as he has led his promotion to new heights since its inception. However, not everyone has been able to develop a good relationship with Khan.

Even though it's not always necessary to be close to your boss to achieve greatness, sometimes it might be the right idea, especially in wrestling promotions. So, we're here to look at a few stars who weren't supposedly able to develop a good working rapport with Tony Khan.

#3. Malakai Black

There has been much speculation around Malakai Black's reported departure from AEW and rumored return to WWE. Reports have come out suggesting that people within AEW seem to think that his departure from Tony Khan's promotion is a good thing despite the immense talent and star power he brings to the table.

Trending

Some of these reports have also mentioned that people within All Elite Wrestling were frustrated with Malakai Black due to his reluctance to do 'jobs' and claims of injury issues. It was also reported that the former WWE star wasn't able to develop a rapport with Tony Khan, which seemingly has been attributed as one of the factors for his departure.

Even though Malakai Black was treated as a big star in the company and protected as well, he hadn't reached the main event status during his time in AEW.

Expand Tweet

#2. Big Swole

Big Swole had come to AEW as part of the women's division in 2019 but was soon relegated to the YouTube Dark show. She went on to have a two-year run with the promotion and announced in November 2021 that she would be leaving since wasn't re-signed.

Swole would later go on to criticize All Elite Wrestling's structure and lack of diversity but it would soon drum up much bigger controversy. Tony Khan tweeted out in defense saying that he did not choose to re-sign Big Swole because he felt she wasn't good in the ring.

These comments were publicly criticized as being insensitive and certainly seem to suggest that the two weren't on great terms with each other.

#1. CM Punk

It's safe to say CM Punk doesn't have a good rapport with Tony Khan, anymore at least. When Punk came into AEW, it seemed like Khan was right behind him. But after many controversies, including backstage fights with The Elite and Jack Perry, things have certainly soured over.

Expand Tweet

Many attribute all of this to Tony Khan's public dismissal of The Second-City Saint on TV, who stated that he feared for his life following Punk's altercation with Perry backstage at All In London. Punk also criticized the All Elite Wrestling President, stating that he needed to act like a boss more since it was hurting the company. Though the former WWE Champion did call him a 'nice guy,' many believe things are far from okay between them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback