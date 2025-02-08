3 AEW stars who were fired and the serious reasons why

AEW has seen many stars come and go since its inception in 2019. Many of the talents who have left All Elite Wrestling have either had their contract run out or have ended their term with the company mutually.

However, there have been a few names who were unceremoniously fired from Tony Khan's promotion for particularly serious reasons. We're here to look at a few of those stars that were fired from AEW and the reasons behind their firing.

#3. Former AEW World Champion CM Punk

Starting our list with one of the most infamous cases of a superstar being fired from a major wrestling promotion. CM Punk's firing was the talk of the town in professional wrestling. Many saw it coming as it looked like The Voice of the Voiceless didn't seem to mesh well with some AEW stars.

After causing a massive crisis backstage following All Out 2022, his controversial post-match conference would lead to a massive brawl with other reported stars such as Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. This incident would be the start of his eventual departure but the event that broke the straw was another backstage fight, this time with Jack Perry at All In 2023.

AEW eventually released the CCTV footage from the backstage of All In. The Second City Saint was seen getting into an altercation with Perry after the latter took a shot at the veteran during his match live on the PPV. Punk was also seen confronting Tony Khan, which would confirm his firing. Khan would go live to announce that he had fired the current WWE Superstar stating that he feared for his life during the backstage fight.

#2. Jimmy Havoc was let go in 2020

Jimmy Havoc had been one of the earliest signings in the Jacksonville-based promotion, brought in to bolster the hardcore side of wrestling in the company. However, allegations would soon come out against Havoc from his previous partners during a wide-ranging #SpeakingOut movement that swept the professional wrestling industry.

Jimmy Havoc, whose real name is James McAhren, was accused of causing serious physical and emotional abuse to one of his partners. AEW would soon distance himself from Havoc and announce that his status with the company would be re-evaluated following his rehabilitation. However, the company would release him in August 2020.

#1. Bear Boulder was recently fired from All Elite Wrestling

Bear Boulder had been featured in sporadic appearances on TV as part of the Iron Savages alongside stablemates, Bulk Bronson and Jacked Jameson.

The trio would most commonly appear over in AEW's sister company, Ring of Honor, and get jobbed out to other stars on the roster. However, it seems like the group will have to go on without one of its members as reports have emerged that Bear Boulder has been fired from the company.

This report came after Boulder was arrested on the count of 'Battery by Strangulation.' The victim in this terrible situation had been reported to be his fiancee.

