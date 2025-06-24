3 AEW stars who could have main evented WrestleMania by now if they stayed in WWE

AEW and WWE have a lot in common, and that has to do with the wrestlers who have wrestled for both companies. Over the last few years, there have been very notable names that have jumped across the two promotions.

Among them, we can think of the likes of Cody Rhodes and CM Punk, who left AEW to return to WWE, and what they have achieved during their second stint is nothing short of incredible. Cody has gone on to main event WrestleMania thrice and also held the WWE Championship for over a year.

CM Punk, on the other hand, recently main-evented WrestleMania for the first time in his career, and it was a historic moment for him. Just like them, there are a few wrestlers in All Elite Wrestling who could have main-evented WrestleMania had they stayed.

In this article, we will take a look at three such AEW stars.

#3. AEW Champion Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley is the one who automatically comes to mind when it comes to WrestleMania and main events. He was part of the Shield, along with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, and it can be argued that Moxley got the rough end of the stick when it came to getting pushed in the company.

Despite winning the WWE Title during his time there, he did not get the chance to main event WrestleMania. When compared to his two former tag team partners, who have main-evented WrestleMania numerous times, one can only think that if Moxley had stayed put, he could have main-evented at least once.

#2. Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe was an interesting case. He was a TNA legend when he made his way to WWE, and despite the links to his former company, he performed admirably. While he did not win the big one, he did manage to hold a couple of other championships, including the NXT and United States Titles.

His time in AEW has been nothing short of great, and unlike his time in WWE, he actually got the chance to win the big title when he defeated Swerve Strickland last year. Given that he is still hugely talented and puts out great matches, he would have definitely gotten the chance to main event the Grandest Stage of Them All.

#1. Toni Storm

A few years back, the thought of a woman main-eventing WrestleMania was unreal to some. However, the likes of Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Becky Lynch have proved that they can main event the biggest wrestling show of the year.

Toni Storm has been nothing short of phenomenal during her time in AEW, as she totally revamped her character and has taken it on without any problems whatsoever. She is quite clearly one of the faces of the company, and given her talent and WWE's clear appreciation for women’s wrestling and desire to push it, she would have likely main-evented a WrestleMania at least once.

