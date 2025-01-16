3 AEW stars who must become champions in 2025

Many AEW fans are looking forward to 2025. Tony Khan might want to build the company's stars further. With a few exiting the promotion, Khan must seek to push new stars and make them a permanent fixture for the fans to tune in and see.

Many stars are looking for a push through the glass ceiling and become champions this year, but there are a few that we think truly deserve a title or two this year.

So, without any further ado, let's take a look at the AEW stars who should become champions in 2025:

#3. The Daredevil of AEW Darby Allin

Darby Allin was hailed as one of AEW's four pillars and has consistently proved that he deserves the top spot. One of the most daring and beloved stars on the roster, Allin has been a mainstay talent and made the most out of last year.

It's been a while since he last won a singles title and deserves to go on another title run again. Since he was recently taken out by Jon Moxley and The Death Riders it would only make sense for him to return and go after Mox's AEW World Championship.

He was also written off of TV as he now trains to climb Mt. Everest. We know for sure many fans would love to see The Daredevil finally achieve his crowning moment in the promotion.

#2. Former WWE Superstar Christian Cage

Christian Cage has a golden ticket to a championship. The Patriarchy leader holds a contract that guarantees him a title shot. He's been looming over Jon Moxley's head like a vulture looking to strike at the right moment.

Even though he's currently wrapped up in a feud with Hook and looks to trade hands with Samoa Joe, it's only a matter of time until Captain Charisma cashes in. As one of the best heels on the roster, Christian Cage would be fantastic as the AEW World Champion

#1. Former TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs

Powerhouse Hobbs has been improving his game steadily ever since he emerged as a talent in All Elite Wrestling. The former TNT Champion recently had a barnburner of a match against Konosuke Takeshita for the International Championship at Worlds End 2024 that turned a lot of heads.

Many fans have begun to root for him and want to see him in the top spot. He recently challenged Jon Moxley for the AEW World Champion but proved unsuccessful following The Death Riders' interference.

It now seems like Hobbs might be off TV for a while but we know he's going to strike back with a vengeance. The company needs to rightfully elevate him in 2025 as one of its best top stars, with a singles title run.

