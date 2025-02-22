3 more AEW stars who could be released in 2025

AEW seems to be getting more accustomed to seeing more of its stars walk away from the company in 2025. The Jacksonville-based wrestling promotion has recently lost Penta and Ricky Starks (now known as Ricky Saints) to WWE, with reports suggesting that Malakai Black and Miro are soon to follow.

This pattern of famous stars quickly exiting All Elite Wrestling for one reason or another this year doesn't seem to bode too well for the company. With more than half of 2025 still left and controversy still creeping up for Tony Khan's promotion we think that there might be a few more stars who could leave in 2025.

#3. Britt Baker

Britt Baker has faced a lot of controversy recently with her name coming up in several reports that suggest that she might not appear on TV ever again. The reports have mentioned that Tony Khan is now fed up with the former AEW Women's World Champion.

A lot of these reports had fans speculating regarding whether The D.M.D could show up sometime soon in WWE. Even though it should be noted that there is considerable time left on Baker's contract we could still see Tony Khan possibly release her once and for all this year.

#2. Wardlow

Wardlow's consistent poor booking has been the subject of great criticism from fans and veterans. Mr. Mayhem was once seen as the next breakout star for AEW but has now been dropped out of focus from storylines in the company.

The 37-year-old star has also been absent from TV for a while following a poor run last year as we saw him fade largely into the background in Adam Cole's faction. All of these factors combined could be enough to make Wardlow realize that there is opportunity knocking for him elsewhere, especially since at one time it was reported that WWE was interested in him.

Even though we hope that he regains his momentum in AEW, Tony Khan has dropped the ball with him one too many times.

#1. Danhausen

Going from a simple goofy act to one of the most beloved fan-favorite characters, Danhausen deserves a lot of credit for getting his act over in AEW. The Very Nice Very Evil star has made the most out of every time he's been on TV and generated a pop from the crowd almost every time.

However, TV time for Danhausen has been quite limited, with fans wondering if Tony Khan has completely forgotten about him. We last saw him appear on programming in a shock return at ROH Final Battle pay-per-view to confront MxM Collection.

The 34-year-old star had recently even complained about not being given time to wrestle or compete anymore in AEW. We're unsure if his disappearance is only because Tony Khan is planning on bringing back the character in a major way, or perhaps he's biding time until he's let go for good.

