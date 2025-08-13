3 AEW stars who should not retire before having another WrestleMania match in WWE

AEW consists of multiple former WWE stars. Many of them were considered wasted potentials, whom the global sports entertainment didn't seem to believe in. Swerve Strickland and Toni Storm are the top examples. Along with them, Bryan Danielson, Adam Copeland, and many other mega stars decided to choose AEW over WWE.
AEW President Tony Khan also has a few WrestleMania performers in the locker room. The Showcase of Immortals is known as one of the most important nights in the business of professional wrestling. Stars like Samoa Joe, Bobby Lashley, Claudio Castagnoli, Ricochet, and Christian Cage are among the performers who have appeared at the biggest annual WWE event.
Many former WWE stars might have to finish their career by wrestling at WrestleMania. Certain AEW stars should also be on the sacred mat of WrestleMania one more time before hanging up their boots, which will complete an unfinished chapter. Let's take a look at some of the names who should sign with WWE down the road and perform at WrestleMania one more time.
#3. Mercedes Mone deserves to have a singles match at WrestleMania
The CEO wrestled as Sasha Banks in WWE. While she was featured in seven WrestleManias, she only has a singles win at the Grandest Stage of Them All.
After leaving WWE, she joined AEW and has seen her value increase multiple times since then. She should get a singles victory on at least one WrestleMania before bidding her career farewell.
#2. Dustin Rhodes to leave AEW to compete with his brother?
Dustin Rhodes didn't get the opportunities he deserved in WWE. He was given forgettable roles at the Grandest Stage of Them All. In the recent events before his exit, he was primarily involved in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal.
AEW President Tony Khan has been giving him a good run, which led Dustin to win the TNT Championship a few weeks ago. However, The Natural cannot retire before facing his brother Cody Rhodes one more time.
The duo faced off at the inaugural Double or Nothing event, which is often considered one of the best brother vs. brother matches in the industry's history. Now that Cody Rhodes is the face of WWE, their match could be advertised as one of the crucial matches in the company, which should happen at WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see if The Natural ever leaves AEW for WWE.
#1. The Ultimate Dream Match at the Biggest Stage
The Shield broke up a decade ago, but the fans still talk about the faction. The three stars went on to become massive names in pro wrestling. Before leaving WWE, Jon Moxley was involved in multiple WrestleManias. He deserves to be in another Mania match before retiring.
Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Dean Ambrose faced off in a triple threat at the 2016 Battleground event. A match like this should have headlined WrestleMania. Fortunately, it isn't late. WWE could bring back Jon Moxley, and the Shield could face each other at WrestleMania one last time.
It will be interesting to see which of these stars will get to WrestleMania in the future.
