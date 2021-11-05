3 AEW stars who should've replaced Jon Moxley instead of Miro

On this week's AEW Dynamite Miro replaced Jon Moxley in the semi-finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament to face Orange Cassidy and ultimately progress to the final.

The Bulgarian replaced Jon Moxley, who was supposed to take part in the match, but following the brave public announcement that Tony Khan made, stating that Moxley had checked into a rehab for alcohol addiction.

Miro will now face Bryan Danielson in the final of the tournament in what is sure to be an excellent contest between the two former WWE stars, but there are a handful of names that could've replaced Moxley instead of Miro. Here are three of them.

#3. Shock AEW signing CM Punk

When you're in a bind and you need someone to step into a spot at the last minute, why not make that person the biggest and most intriguing star you have on your roster at the time?

Punk stunned the world when he returned to professional wrestling for Tony Khan's company and while his time with them has been fairly low-key so far, it feels like they're just biding their time. Putting him in the tournament to lose in the finals would continue this patient approach with Punk without harming existing storylines.

Besides, who wouldn't want to see CM Punk vs Bryan Danielson

#2. AEW star Adam Cole

It's understandable why Adam Cole didn't take part in the tournament given he's busy with other things, but the prospect of him and Bryan Danielson being able to tell a neat story together in the finals makes him replacing Moxley, and not Miro, all the more worth it.

Cole and Danielson's AEW stories are somewhat linked. Not only did they both debut on the same day, but many fans still refer to the now iconic SmackDown match the pair had together. The prospect of recreating the magic they captured on that day is far too much to pass up.

#1. A new signing — like Bray Wyatt or Braun Strowman

When losing a top star like Jon Moxley, one of the best ways a wrestling promotion can adjust is to simply replace them. AEW could've debuted a new star on this week's Dynamite to take Moxley's place instead of Miro.

Top wrestling talent like Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt are current free agents who AEW could've brought in to fill that Moxley-shaped hole in their roster, even as a one-off to capitalize on the many people who would've been wondering what would happen to Moxley's spot in the tournament.

