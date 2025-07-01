3 AEW stars Tony Khan has entirely given up on who could succeed in WWE

AEW came into existence in 2019, founded by Tony Khan, and quickly rose to prominence, becoming the second-largest wrestling promotion valued at over $2 billion in only five years. Over the last half a decade, they have managed to build homegrown talents like MJF and Mariah May. They have also brought in seasoned veterans from WWE, like Bobby Lashley and Christian Cage, to boost their product with the additional experience and exposure coming from their established fan bases.

Ad

However, every promotion has its failed experiments, and AEW has had its fair share of them. In this article, we will look at three stars with tremendous potential who Tony Khan has given up on and who can very well succeed in WWE.

#3. Kamille

Kamille made her All Elite Wrestling debut in 2024, aligning with Mercedes Mone as her enforcer, attacking Britt Baker on an episode of Dynamite. However, despite her imposing physical stature and stellar resume, including 800+ days as NWA Women’s Champion, AEW has never really used her properly, due to a lack of creative plans. Her commitment to the show American Gladiators could also have been a factor. Either way, it seems AEW has given up on her.

Ad

Trending

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE could, however, revive her career, as her size, athleticism, and heel persona check the boxes for a future main roster talent that can go head-to-head with the likes of Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez.

#2. Brian Cage

Brian Cage is a member of the Don Callis Family, currently out with a quadriceps injury. His last program was with Swerve Strickland, one of the perennial main eventers in the company. A former FTW Champion in his own right, Brian Cage, with his bodybuilder physique and high-flying ability, could be a valuable asset to the midcard in WWE.

Ad

Considering how his role in the Don Callis Family has diminished after the arrival of new members like Konosuke Takeshita, it seems Tony Khan has given up on him anyway, and he might be way better suited in WWE’s system.

#1. Former AEW TNT Champion Wardlow

Wardlow, a three-time TNT Champion, has also been sidelined by injury, and his last match was back in 2024. Wardlow’s last significant AEW storyline was in early 2024, joining The Undisputed Kingdom and winning an All-Star Scramble for a World Championship shot, but a knee injury and subsequent American Gladiators role sidelined him.

Ad

Expand Tweet

He has been creatively neglected by the company for a really long time, and it seems he would be a better fit in WWE’s organized booking structure. Moreover, his size, agility, and Batista-like aura could make him a main-event powerhouse in WWE, especially under Triple H’s booking.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sagnik Chowdhury Sagnik Chowdhury is a WWE news and features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He graduated from the University of Calcutta with a Bachelor of Commerce degree, specializing in finance, in 2024 and is currently pursuing an MBA. Sagnik has always been passionate about creative writing, alongside writing several academic articles over the years. However, his true love lies in WWE, and he has been covering the sport for close to a year. Before assuming his current role, Sagnik was a content writer for a reputable news outlet for 11 months. He strives to report accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He rigorously verifies his sources and ensures they are credible before citing them.



Over the years, he has won numerous national academic article writing competitions organized by leading educational institutions in India. His work has been published in the annual magazines of institutes like IIM Bangalore, IIM Ranchi, IIM Udaipur, and more. Sagnik has been following WWE for over a decade, but it was The Authority vs. Daniel Bryan storyline that truly hooked him to the sport. His favorite pro wrestler is The Miz, as he believes The A-Lister embodies the idea of believing in your dreams and making them come true. He admires Miz's promo skills, storytelling abilities, and how he has made the most of every opportunity given to him over the last 15 years.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sagnik would book female wrestlers in prominent storylines and provide them more chances to showcase their potential.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Sagnik loves to rewatch his comfort shows, such as Modern Family and The Office. He is a movie and TV series enthusiast, with Ryan Gosling being one of his favorite actors. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action