3 AEW stars Tony Khan has entirely given up on who could succeed in WWE

AEW came into existence in 2019, founded by Tony Khan, and quickly rose to prominence, becoming the second-largest wrestling promotion valued at over $2 billion in only five years. Over the last half a decade, they have managed to build homegrown talents like MJF and Mariah May. They have also brought in seasoned veterans from WWE, like Bobby Lashley and Christian Cage, to boost their product with the additional experience and exposure coming from their established fan bases.
However, every promotion has its failed experiments, and AEW has had its fair share of them. In this article, we will look at three stars with tremendous potential who Tony Khan has given up on and who can very well succeed in WWE.
#3. Kamille
Kamille made her All Elite Wrestling debut in 2024, aligning with Mercedes Mone as her enforcer, attacking Britt Baker on an episode of Dynamite. However, despite her imposing physical stature and stellar resume, including 800+ days as NWA Women’s Champion, AEW has never really used her properly, due to a lack of creative plans. Her commitment to the show American Gladiators could also have been a factor. Either way, it seems AEW has given up on her.
WWE could, however, revive her career, as her size, athleticism, and heel persona check the boxes for a future main roster talent that can go head-to-head with the likes of Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez.
#2. Brian Cage
Brian Cage is a member of the Don Callis Family, currently out with a quadriceps injury. His last program was with Swerve Strickland, one of the perennial main eventers in the company. A former FTW Champion in his own right, Brian Cage, with his bodybuilder physique and high-flying ability, could be a valuable asset to the midcard in WWE.
Considering how his role in the Don Callis Family has diminished after the arrival of new members like Konosuke Takeshita, it seems Tony Khan has given up on him anyway, and he might be way better suited in WWE’s system.
#1. Former AEW TNT Champion Wardlow
Wardlow, a three-time TNT Champion, has also been sidelined by injury, and his last match was back in 2024. Wardlow’s last significant AEW storyline was in early 2024, joining The Undisputed Kingdom and winning an All-Star Scramble for a World Championship shot, but a knee injury and subsequent American Gladiators role sidelined him.
He has been creatively neglected by the company for a really long time, and it seems he would be a better fit in WWE’s organized booking structure. Moreover, his size, agility, and Batista-like aura could make him a main-event powerhouse in WWE, especially under Triple H’s booking.
