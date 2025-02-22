3 AEW stars Tony Khan may have completely given up on

Tony Khan is one of those bosses who goes the extra mile to make his stars happy, and that has been evident in AEW. Over the years, he has done many good things for his fans and publicly backed them.

Despite all that, there may have been times when someone like Tony must have had enough. Even though he may not tell the world about it, the booking schedule tells a different story. From being absent from television to straight up not being involved, there have been a few cases like that.

In this article, we will take a look at three such star AEW stars that Tony Khan may have completely given up on.

#3. Danhausen

Danhausen is a peculiar case. A few years back, the enigmatic star was one of the star attractions of AEW, and the fans took a liking to him. He was involved in backstage skits and was generally greatly appreciated.

However, he has not been seen since the beginning of last year, and little is known about why he has not been booked. He has taken to social media many times to complain about his booking, and it could be that Tony Khan has given up on him.

#2. Thunder Rosa

AEW Dynamite saw an awkward incident involving Thunder Rosa. The Mexican star ran down the ramp for a showdown with Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford, but neither of the two stars flinched nor made a run when they were threatened with a chair.

That left everyone in the crowd with an embarrassed look, and many speculated if it was because Tony Khan had some heat on her. Stevie Richard implied on his show that it could be the case, and if so, it would make a compelling case for why she ended up in TK’s bad books.

#1. Tony Khan may have given up on Britt Baker

Once hailed as one of the faces of AEW, Britt Baker has suffered a monumental fall from grace. Gone are the days when she was the women’s champion and the leader of the women’s locker room. She has not been seen in action since November 2024, and her return might not be soon.

In addition, reports emerged a few months before she went on a hiatus that she was angry with how Mercedes Mone was being treated and that Tony Khan favored her. She was later involved in an ugly tiff with MJF and his girlfriend, Alicia Atout. Given all that has transpired and how she has been missing from action, it could be because Tony has completely given up on her.

