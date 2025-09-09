3 AEW Tag Teams That Are Better Than The Usos

The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) are considered to be one of the best tag teams ever in WWE history. Their in-ring work has carried the tag team division of the Stamford-based promotion for years, making them a household name in the tag team scene. While they could be the best duo in WWE, several other teams in professional wrestling are seemingly better than the OG Bloodline duo.

Several of these names are currently part of AEW, which boasts a strong tag team division. From The Young Bucks to former WWE duos, the roster features plenty of teams capable of standing toe-to-toe with The Usos. Therefore, let's discuss three AEW tag teams that are better than the WWE duo:

#3. FTR

Many consider FTR to be one of the greatest tag teams of this generation. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have been tag team champions across promotions like WWE, AEW, ROH, NJPW, and AAA, making them elite in their work. Well, FTR is famous for its technical art of tag team wrestling that makes it unique in its own right.

Harwood and Wheeler are famous for their traditional tag wrestling of frequent tags, cutting the ring in half, etc. It is different from The Usos' brawling, heavy style in the ring. Moreover, FTR has consistently given Match of the Year contenders across different promotions, while Jimmy and Jey have only competed in WWE.

#2. The Hurt Syndicate

The Hurt Syndicate has been a dominant faction in AEW since its reformation. Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin have years of experience together that extends beyond tag team wrestling. The two stars are known for their epic strength and resilience, surpassing that of The Usos.

On top of that, Lashley and Benjamin have had way stronger singles careers compared to Jey and Jimmy. They also bring different styles to the table: Lashley as a powerhouse and Benjamin as a technical standout. The Usos, on the other hand, lean more on a high-flying, brawling style. That contrast gives The Hurt Syndicate the edge, making The All Mighty and The Gold Standard feel like the stronger duo overall.

#1. Matt & Nick Jackson are better than The Usos

The Young Bucks are a legendary tag team, ruling the independent circuit for over 20 years. Matt and Nick Jackson are considered to be the trailblazers of modern tag team wrestling. Their epic fast pace and high-spot actions have made them an inspiration for the next few generations of tag teams. The Jackson brothers have incredible versatility that transcends matches like TLC, No DQ, Stadium Stampedes, and Anarchy in the Arenas.

Moreover, Matt and Nick have a greater cultural influence over fans than The Usos. From memes to YouTube skits, The Young Bucks have their influence over everything. Based on their wrestling, the real-life AEW EVPs managed to become top stars in professional wrestling by building their names on the indie scene. It proved that they never needed WWE to become popular, unlike Jimmy and Jey.

