3 Backstage Incidents That Have Derailed AEW

AEW has emerged as a serious alternative to WWE since its inception in 2019. However, the Jacksonville-based promotion has also had its fair share of controversies in the past six years.Leading a pro wrestling company is far from an easy gig, and Tony Khan has come to understand this over time. A booker has to manage different personalities, ensuring every member of the promotion works towards a common goal.However, the company finds itself in a bad light when things get out of control. In the past few years, several backstage incidents have negatively affected AEW's image.These controversies appear as a major roadblock for a promotion that is trying to establish itself as a credible challenger brand.In this article, let's look at three backstage incidents that have derailed All Elite Wrestling.#3. MJF's backstage confrontation with Britt Baker stirred controversyMJF and Britt Baker are two top stars of their respective divisions. However, things got ugly when the duo had a backstage feud in 2024.In the 250th episode of AEW Dynamite, The Devil clashed with Will Ospreay for the International Championship. Britt Baker was present in the women's locker room during the course of this bout and allegedly passed some mean comments on MJF.The remarks reached MJF through AEW interviewer and his real-life partner, Alicia Atout. The Salt of the Earth was reportedly infuriated with Baker's comments, leading him to have a backstage confrontation with The DMD.The Devil allegedly punched a hole in a wall to intimidate Britt Baker during their off-screen meeting. Although MJF later denied these reports, the rumors did significant damage to AEW's reputation.A disciplinary committee took action against Britt Baker and suspended her for two weeks. MJF, however, did not face any heat due to a lack of evidence.The incident stalled the company's momentum at a time when it was trying to recover from its previous backstage controversies.#2. CM Punk's backstage brawl with The Elite shook AEWCM Punk entered a feud with Hangman Page in the summer of 2022. The Hanger went off script during one of his promo battles with Punk, accusing The Best in the World of trying to remove Colt Cabana from the promotion.The Second City Saint fired back on The Anxious Millennial Cowboy during the Press Scrum following All Out 2022. CM Punk verbally demolished Hangman Page in this real-life rant.The Chicago native also took The Elite on his target, stating that Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were unable to do their job as Executive Vice Presidents.Later that evening, The Bucks and Omega allegedly stormed into Punk's locker room. The Best in the World was with his longtime friend and former AEW producer Ace Steel when The Elite came in looking for a confrontation.The two sides got into an ugly fight backstage, which also led to Ace Steel biting Kenny Omega. All the men involved in this brawl were handed suspensions.It was arguably the most infamous night in AEW history. The incident remained a dark cloud over the Jacksonville-based promotion for the next two years, driving many fans away from the product.#1. CM Punk's backstage fight with Jack Perry put AEW All In in jeopardyCM Punk stayed with AEW for only two years. However, The Second City Saint was surrounded by controversies during the latter stages of his run.Jack Perry was scheduled to battle HOOK at All In 2023. During the buildup to this segment, The Scapegoat wanted to smash the glass of a rental car.However, several officials advised Perry not to do so. When the former TNT Champion did not listen, CM Punk was approached to handle the situation.The Best in the World firmly asked Perry not to perform that spot, as he could hurt himself doing so. Punk also wanted The Scapegoat not to damage a rental car, as it could bring backlash towards AEW and its wrestlers from car rental companies.During his bout at All In, Jack Perry mocked CM Punk in an unexpected manner. HOOK and Perry fought their way to a car parked near the entrance way.The Scapegoat then pointed towards the car's windshield and uttered, &quot;Real Glass, go cry me a river.&quot; It was a direct shot at The Best in the World, who decided to take things into his own hands.After Perry returned to the backstage area after his match, CM Punk emerged to have a confrontation with him. The two stars then got into a brawl, where Punk came out on top.The Second City Saint then immediately turned his anger towards Tony Khan, telling him that he was quitting AEW. A few moments later, Punk wrestled an excellent match against Samoa Joe, which turned out to be his last bout in the Jacksonville-based promotion.A few days later, Tony Khan fired CM Punk as per the advice of an investigation committee. The incident could have easily been avoided if the situation had been handled on time.Instead, All Elite Wrestling found themselves drowned in another controversy on the night of their biggest-ever pay-per-view. The incident also cost Tony Khan his biggest-ever draw.