3 Best Moments of Sting's AEW career and 2 Worst

Sting joined AEW nearly a year back at the Winter Is Coming edition of Dynamite. The show was already memorable because of Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship.

Cody Rhodes was laid out by Brian Cage, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Ricky Starks, and, suddenly, the lights went out. Music played, snowy scenes appeared on the titantron and, ten seconds later, Tony Schiavone blurted out "IT'S STIIIIIIING" for the first time in 20 years on TV.

Sting has been a great signing for AEW. From mentoring Darby to wrestling in cinematic matches to making an unlikely in-ring return, The Icon has stunned audiences over the last year. As glorious as his AEW run has been, there are a few moments Sting would like to put behind him. With that said, let's look at Sting's three best moments in AEW and two of his worst.

#3. Best: Sting and Darby Allin slay Team Taz at AEW Revolution 2021

Sting made a partial return to action as he and Darby Allin took on Team Taz at AEW Revolution 2021 in a cinematic street fight.

The match was the perfect way to showcase Sting without overexposing him. Darby Allin took care of the high-risk spots while his tag team partner popped up for the big spots.

Sting and Allin came out on top. The match was fun and did its job perfectly. It was a precursor to things to come in the future.

