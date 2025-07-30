3 Betrayals that can happen in AEW in the near future

AEW is known for having a lot of factions. Since the company's inception in 2019, they have had quite a lot of groups running around, The Inner Circle, Jericho Appreciation, Bang Bang Gang, The Opps, Death Riders, and many more. The great thing about alliances is that they can always be a betrayal angle, which kick-starts new rivalries and pushes new stars in the main event. This usually makes for an entertaining moment on TV. Let's take a look at three betrayals that can happen in AEW in the near future.#3. Mina Shirakawa and Toni StormWhen Mina Shirakawa made her debut in AEW, she first targeted Toni Storm. The two of them competed for the Women's World Title at Forbidden Door. Following the match, Storm and Shirakawa became close friends. Even after Mariah May betrayed Storm, Shirakawa remained close friends with the Women's World Champion. However, Mina has been in pursuit of her first title in AEW. She competed for the Women's World Title against Toni Storm at Double or Nothing earlier this year and lost. While Shirakawa still seemed to be good friends with Storm, this friendship could hit a roadblock once the Japanese star starts to get frustrated over not being able to win the Women's World Title.Hence, Shirakawa could very well follow in Mariah May's footsteps by betraying Storm and then defeating her for the title, thereby turning heel in the process.#2. PAC and Death RidersPAC was not part of the Blackpool Combat Club with Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Bryan Danielson. However, after Mox betrayed Danielson, he formed Death Riders and added PAC to the group. Since then, PAC has been involved with the group and has been part of the storylines. Sadly, the former WWE star suffered an injury during his match against Swerve Strickland on the April 9 episode of Dynamite.Hence, Mox and his crew can see PAC as a potential liability and blame him for Hangman winning the World Title since he was not there due to injury. They could consider him their weak link and take him out after he returns from injury.#.1 AEW could book The Hurt Syndicate to betray MJFFor the past couple of months, MJF was trying to join The Hurt Syndicate so that he could win back the World Title. While MVP was open to allowing him into their faction, Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley had their reservations. Maxwell was finally able to win Shelton and Lashley over, and they gave him the thumbs up to join their group.Since then, Maxwell has been riding with The Hurt Syndicate. However, Friedman's attitude is already causing problems with the group. He was recently warned by Lashley after demanding an explanation from the stable. MJF has even publicly said in a promo that he doesn't need the faction's help to win the World Title.Given Maxwell's arrogance, it's very likely that The Hurt Syndicate will get fed up with him and eventually betray him.It will be interesting to see which of these betrayals will take place first on AEW TV.