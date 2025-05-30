3 big mistakes Tony Khan made on AEW Dynamite after Double or Nothing 2025

AEW's President has been getting a lot of praise this week for Double or Nothing. The pay-per-view was one of the top events the company has done this year. The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals were the highlights of the show. The show opened with a blockbuster women's final and ended with Hangman standing tall over Will Ospreay.

Tony Khan also did a great job of booking the post-Double or Nothing episode of Dynamite. The show set many new storylines on Wednesday night. From heartfelt promos to hard-hitting action, the flagship show featured everything. However, the AEW President arguably made some mistakes during the show.

Let's take a look at some of the errors Tony made in the recent edition of Dynamite.

#3. Thekla's hasty AEW debut

Thekla was teased to debut in AEW for many weeks before Double or Nothing. She was one of the hottest free agents that the promotion managed to sign. On Dynamite, while Jamie Hayter was addressing her recent defeat at Double or Nothing, the Toxic Spider made her blockbuster debut and laid out the former AEW Women's World Champion.

However, the former STARDOM star's debut was wrapped up quickly. She was featured on TV screens for less than a month. She could have gotten in more offense on Jamie Hayter, which would have also established her as a violent star. Despite a short appearance, fans haven't stopped talking about Thekla and her cold taunt.

#2. A new champion should have been crowned

Adam Cole has been the TNT Champion for almost two months. His title reign has been mediocre so far. At Double or Nothing, Kyle Fletcher, Josh Alexander, and Konosuke Takeshita defeated the Paragon. On Wednesday night, Kyle faced Adam in a nail-biting contest with the TNT Title on the line. The match ended with the Panama City Playboy winning via disqualification as Alex interfered.

AEW has been pushing the Protostar as the next big thing for a long time. However, Tony Khan has yet to hand Fletcher a huge win. The up-and-rising star should have won the match on Dynamite. It would have been a nice surprise for fans too.

#1. Hangman Page should have kicked off his feud against Jon Moxley

Hangman Page has successfully started his redemption story. After being in darkness for over two years, he will finally have a shot at the AEW World Championship at All In against Jon Moxley. The latter and his army have been dominating the world title scene for many months.

After the Cowboy won the finals of the Owens Hart Foundation Tournament, fans were eagerly awaiting their first faceoff, which many expected to take place on Dynamite. Instead, the Puryevor of Violence was part of a six-man tag team while Page cut a heartfelt promo about his book's next chapter.

Just like Mercedes Mone and Toni Storm's interaction, Tony should have booked a much-awaited showdown between the two goliaths.

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan can avoid other mistakes on the road to All In: Texas.

