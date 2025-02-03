3 biggest mistakes Tony Khan has already made with AEW Grand Slam 2025

Tony Khan's AEW has proven to be a game-changer in the world of professional wrestling since its inception in 2019. The company has done multiple major events in the United States and the United Kingdom. The next target for the All Elite landscape is the Land Down Under, i.e. Australia.

The Jacksonville-based promotion is set to present the first-ever show in the country, titled AEW Grand Slam: Australia. It is set to take place on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Queensland.

Despite being AEW's debut show in Australia, company President and CEO Tony Khan has seemingly made a few mistakes in booking the show, which could affect the event's overall success rate.

Here are three big blunders Khan made en route to the AEW Grand Slam: Australia event.

#3. Tony Khan resorted to changing the venue

Originally, the PPV was set to take place at the Suncorp Stadium, which has a seating capacity of 52,500. However, in November 2024, it was announced that the company was moving to a much smaller location, Brisbane Entertainment Centre, with a capacity of 13,500.

The primary reason for this was poor ticket sales of the AEW show. This could have been due to unattractive marketing campaigns, one being not promoting Australian wrestlers for the show. Moreover, as the event draws closer, a lack of major star power and seemingly non-compelling matches could also be a reason.

#2. Not booking Kenny Omega in a singles match

Kenny Omega made his return to AEW last month after battling a career-threatening disease for the majority of 2024. The Best Bout Machine delivered a spectacular match in NJPW before coming back to the Jacksonville-based promotion. Upon returning, he captivated the audience with his incredible in-ring acumen and star power.

Tony Khan could have capitalized on Omega's monumental return by booking him for a major singles match at Grand Slam Australia. Instead, he booked him in a lacklustre tag team match with Will Ospreay against The Don Callis Family, which could have been a huge mistake considering the debut of All Elite Wrestling in the Land Down Under.

#1. No AEW World Title match

The major highlight of every major wrestling promotion's events is usually the match for its World Championship. AEW has done the same for many of its previous marquee shows. But this time, Tony Khan has not booked any match for the World Title at Grand Slam Australia, their first show in a new target country.

Moreover, the title is currently held by one of their top-tier AEW stars, Jon Moxley. He could have had credible opponents like Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, and even Adam Copeland. But Tony Khan has made a huge mistake by leaving out a World Title match at Grand Slam Australia, which could drastically affect the event's debut.

