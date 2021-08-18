3 bold predictions for AEW Rampage: The First Dance

If the inaugural edition of AEW Rampage last week is anything to go by, then the second episode will be even bigger. The one-hour show delivered on the hype, as it featured three high-profile championship bouts.

Last Friday, the company produced a collective display of entertainment, shocking swerves, and emotions. As a result, fans remained quite energetic throughout the debut episode.

AEW President Tony Khan sent a clear message that Friday's show will be more about settling beef in the ring than trash-talking. The company will now be heading to the sold-out United Center in Chicago for the second episode, which will be titled "The First Dance."

This show is arguably the biggest event of the year, given the rumors that it will b the stage for CM Punk's return to wrestling. Much to everyone's surprise, the arena sold out without management announcing the match card yet. This outcome suggests that fans can't wait for Friday's show, as they're surely hoping that the speculation about Punk will turn out to be true.

With that said, let's take a look at three bold predictions for AEW Rampage: The First Dance.

#3 AEW's latest signing Fuego Del Sol calls out Malakai Black

Will this be the scene again?

Fuego Del Sol is now finally an official member of the AEW roster. During the inaugural edition of Rampage, the fan-favorite unsuccessfully challenged Miro for the TNT Championship. He was supposed to get a contract only after defeating Miro. But as the saying goes, even in defeat, there's a victory.

Fuego Del Sol impressed the AEW general manager with his undeniability during the match, so he earned a contract despite his loss.There couldn't be a better time and place to do it, given his immense popularity among AEW fans.

Speaking of which, the company could emphasize his momentum and have him appear on this week's Rampage as well.

I still can’t believe y’all did this… pic.twitter.com/20GCz1P7fe — Fuego Del Sol! (@FuegoDelSol) July 30, 2021

It could be a long shot, but from a storyline perspective, Fuego Del Sol must call out Malakai Black for what he did to him during his feud with Cody Rhodes. (Black brutally kicked Fuego in the face.) Despite his jovial character, Del Sol could go on to humiliate Malakai Black until he comes out to face him.

The sinister Black could surface out of nowhere and brutalize Fuego. This attack would be a sight to behold, especially for Rhodes.

Given how Black's feud with Rhodes left off on a cliffhanger, the company must steadily build toward its second chapter. Bringing in a third wheel like Fuego Del Sol, who made a cameo appearance during their build, would help add intensity whenever Rhodes returns to seek vengeance.

