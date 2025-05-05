3 Bookings for former WWE star Dakota Kai if she signs with AEW

AEW has a huge opportunity to bring top talent to its landscape following recent events. Its rival company, WWE, released an array of top names in the latest round of talent cuts. Among those, Dakota Kai is one of the stars who have been let go by the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.
The former Damage CTRL member had become a popular star among the WWE Universe. She battled through various setbacks and injuries and always came back strong. Moreover, she was also a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion and nearly missed out on becoming the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion earlier this year.
Following Dakota Kai's release, fans, who had been backing her for a long time, were left stunned. Many believe the Auckland-born star may make her way to Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling upon becoming a free agent.
Should that happen, here are three bookings for the former WWE Superstar in the All Elite Wrestling landscape:
#3. Dakota Kai could join and lead a new faction
Dakota Kai became a renowned name in WWE during her time in NXT. After being initially released from the company in April 2022, she reemerged alongside IYO SKY and Bayley at SummerSlam 2022 as part of the Damage CTRL faction. However, the time might have come for Kai to take charge of her own stable now.
She could make her debut in AEW and align with some underutilized female talents. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion could potentially dominate the women's division as the leader of a new group.
#2. She may work as a protégé to a top star
Dakota Kai has worked closely with a veteran like Bayley in WWE as part of Damage CTRL. However, a new direction could see her become the protégé of a top veteran of the business. One of the top names who can help elevate Kai is none other than Bayley's real-life best friend and current AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone.
The CEO can prove to be an ideal mentor for Dakota Kai in AEW before the time comes for the Auckland-born star to break out on her own and challenge Mone to a blockbuster match, possibly for a championship.
#1. She may make her AEW debut at All In and confront the winner of the Women's World Title match
Last year at AEW All In, former WWE star Ricochet made his blockbuster debut in Tony Khan's promotion after leaving the global juggernaut. The possible introduction of Dakota could also happen on a big stage like All In: Texas.
The former RAW Superstar could come out at the end of the Women's World Title match to confront the winner, eventually establishing herself as a main event player.