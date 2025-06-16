3 current WWE gimmicks that would have been big flops in AEW

While WWE and AEW are the two top promotions in the US, they have a huge difference in their programming. While the Jacksonville-based promotion focuses on the in-ring action and who wrestles better, the global sports entertainment juggernaut focuses more on storytelling. The latter company builds strong characters with time. Gimmicks have been an important part of WWE programming for the past few decades.

Some of them are funny, mysterious, and serious. Characters like The Tribal Chief, Rainmaker, The Deadman, Patriarch, Cowboy, and American Nightmare have helped their respective promotions reach new heights. However, some of them don't turn out as intended and may not have the same success. MxM Collection, Danhausen, the Learning Tree, and Chairman are a few names out of many.

While some gimmicks are highly successful in one promotion, they don't stand a chance to thrive in another one. Let's take a look at three WWE characters who wouldn't survive in AEW.

#3. Mr. Iguana

Mr. Iguana was one of the key highlights of the AAA x WWE Worlds Collide show. He has a gimmick similar to Santino Marella, only instead of a snake puppet, Mr. Iguana carries an iguana. His popularity rose in mere hours. He teamed up with Aero Star and Octogon Jr. to defeat Lince Dorado and LWO. His comedic interaction with his puppet drew many eyes.

While the star isn't part of the WWE roster yet, the Stamford-based promotion has shown him on their shows. However, this gimmick wouldn't last longer in AEW. Tony Khan mostly loves to thrive on in-ring storytelling while Mr. Iguana is entirely based on his gimmick.

#2. El Grande Americano wouldn't be a success in AEW

Chad Gable has been one of the most underrated stars in the global sports entertainment juggernaut. After failing to find success as Chad Gable, WWE introduced the fans to El Grande Americano, a popular luchador with a large history. Fans have been loving his run and some might even say that Americano's popularity has reached Gable's work over the years.

Chad Gable has been busy juggling two characters at the same time. Despite the success El Grande Americano has had in WWE, he wouldn't be a great success in AEW. With such talented stars like Beast Mortos, Dralistico, Komander, and Bandido, Tony Khan doesn't need another masked star in the promotions.

#1. The Wyatt Sicks

The Wyatt Sicks' debut was one of the most innovative debuts ever done in the pro wrestling industry. Unfortunately, it might be the highest point of their careers. Uncle Howdy is portrayed by the late great Bray Wyatt's real-life brother Bo Dallas.

He assembled a group that was bound to destroy the locker room. Fans often like to see glimpses of the Eater of the Worlds in Howdy's promos.

Uncle Howdy, Nikki Cross, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, and Dexter Lumis play their characters exceptionally well. However, not every member of the group has exceptional in-ring qualities. Therefore, it could be hard for the group to be All Elite. Concepts like Wyatt Sicks need TV time to convey their story. While WWE has six hours of weekly TV, AEW has only four hours.

It will be interesting to see how will AEW book these individuals if they ever switch companies.

