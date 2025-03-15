3 directions for Indi Hartwell if she makes her debut in AEW

AEW has become one of the biggest wrestling promotions in the world, and it has only been six years since its creation. The company was perceived as the land of opportunity for many former WWE Superstars who had lackluster runs in the sports entertainment juggernaut. Many of them have been able to turn it around in the land of All Elite, and there is one more name that has the potential to do the same.

Ad

That superstar is Indi Hartwell. She was one of the cornerstones of WWE's developmental brand, NXT, and she even became the NXT Women's Champion in a memorable ladder match a few years ago. Following her success with the Black and Gold brand, she was called up to the main roster in 2023.

However, her run on the main roster was lackluster compared to her time in WWE NXT. She hardly got any TV time to showcase her talents and was not featured in any significant storylines. In December 2024, WWE released Hartwell. Since then, she has been exploring options outside the global juggernaut.

Ad

Trending

Amidst that, there have been rumors about the Australian star joining WWE's rival promotion, AEW. Here are the three directions Indi Hartwell could take if she signed with Tony Khan's company.

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

#3. Become Mercedes Mone's bodyguard

Indi Hartwell was prominently featured in lower and mid-card storylines during her run on the WWE's main roster. However, a turn-around booking for her, if she debuts in AEW, would be to align with Mercedes Mone as her bodyguard. The spot opened up after Kamille left The CEO's side.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In fact, the two women are set to collide on March 15 in a match at a HOG Wrestling event. This could be the starting point of that alliance where Hartwell would lose to The CEO. This could lead to Mone offering her a position and a meaningful run in AEW.

#2. Join a top faction

Indi Hartwell gained much prominence for her alliance with Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and Austin Theory. They were collectively known as 'The Way' and were a popular act among the fans. A similar scenario could follow if Hartwell makes her debut in Tony Khan's promotion.

Ad

She could prove to be an excellent addition to an existing faction in the land of All Elite. A major change could be seen in her joining the new 'Hounds of Hell' alongside Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart, possibly changing her gimmick to make an impact in the wrestling world.

#1. New Challenger for the AEW championship

The women at the top of the AEW women's divisions, currently Mercedes Mone and Timeless Toni Storm, are always welcoming new challengers. In the last few months, both top Women's Champions have squared off against different competitors and delivered spectacular matches.

Ad

Expand Tweet

This could pave the way for Indi Hartwell's impactful debut in AEW if it happens. The Australian star could answer a champion's challenge and be straight away positioned in a top storyline in All Elite Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback