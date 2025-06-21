3 Dream matches Mariah May missed in AEW

Mariah May's journey has been an inspiration for wrestlers who aspire to make it to the big leagues, putting in all the hard work and resilience required. A young English native made a name for herself on the independent circuit and landed a significant spot in Tony Khan's promotion, All Elite Wrestling, back in 2023.

She made her debut as "Timeless" Toni Storm's protege and began to garner attention. May found herself being pushed as a top singles performer after she betrayed Storm following her Owen Hart Cup win in 2024. This led to The Glamour defeating her former mentor to win the AEW Women's World Championship.

Following a heated rivalry with Toni Storm over the next few months, May wrestled her last match at AEW Revolution 2025 and left the company to make her shocking debut in WWE NXT a few weeks ago. With the newly christened Blake Monroe now on the rise, here is a look at three dream matches Mariah May missed out on during her AEW tenure.

#3. Athena

Athena left WWE in 2021 in search of better opportunities and landed a contract with AEW in 2022 to wrestle primarily for its sister promotion, Ring of Honor. The Fallen Angel made the most of the opportunity and became a record-setting ROH Women's World Champion with her title reign surpassing an impressive 900 days last month.

She also delivered some memorable performances on AEW television, one being a highly captivating showdown against Mercedes Mone. Athena could have proved to be a formidable opponent for Mariah May had the two gotten a chance to share a dance inside the squared circle.

#2. Britt Baker

Mariah May had the opportunity to wrestle against top names in AEW, such as Toni Storm, Willow Nightingale, and Mina Shirakawa. However, the one star that could have been a spectacular rival for The Glamour was All Elite Wrestling's original female star, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

The Doctor made her return at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 and was on the roster for a while; meanwhile, Mariah May remained under contract. The match could have been an exciting showdown and would have contributed to The Glamour's rise in professional wrestling.

#1. Mercedes Mone

The biggest star Mariah May missed out on facing in All Elite Wrestling is undoubtedly Mercedes Mone. The CEO made her debut in March 2024. At that time, May was on the rise. Moreover, during Mone's reign as TBS Champion, Toni Storm's former protege was the reigning AEW Women's World Champion.

While the former Legit Boss is set to face May's formidable rival, Toni Storm, at the upcoming AEW All In: Texas, The Glamour is now finding her way in NXT. Had she gotten to share the ring with Mone in All Elite Wrestling, it would have been nothing short of a blockbuster.

