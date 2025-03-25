3 Dream matches for Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) against current WWE stars

Mercedes Mone has risen to become one of the biggest stars in pro wrestling. The Boston native first made her name in WWE, and her stint with AEW and other prominent promotions has helped her scale new heights.

Ad

As Sasha Banks, the 33-year-old was a cornerstone of the WWE women's division alongside her fellow Horsewomen, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Bayley.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In WWE, Mone went on to have many historic matches, win multiple titles and accolades, and even headline WrestleMania. However, she walked out of the company in May 2022, reportedly due to creative frustrations.

During an interview before joining AEW, The CEO teased returning to WWE someday. If that happens, here are three top names that can have a dream match with Mercedes Mone in the global sports entertainment juggernaut.

#3 IYO SKY

IYO SKY has emerged as one of the most dependable and talented in-ring competitors in WWE today. The Genius of the Sky is known for delivering stellar performances in the ring, which has fetched her multiple title wins in WWE.

Ad

Mercedes Mone is also regarded for her in-ring acumen and could go toe-to-toe with SKY. If The CEO returns to WWE someday, she and the Women's World Champion can produce a blockbuster showdown at a major premium live event.

#2 Tiffany Stratton

One of the fastest-rising stars in WWE today is Tiffany Stratton. The Center of the Universe was called up to the main roster last year after her successful stint in NXT. She has since been prominently featured in high-profile storylines on SmackDown.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax to win her first WWE Women's Championship at the start of 2025. The Buff Barbie's rising popularity and exceptional in-ring ability make her a dream opponent for Mercedes Mone in the Stamford-based company.

#1 Rhea Ripley

One talent who has seemingly filled the void created by Mercedes Mone's WWE exit is Rhea Ripley. She is arguably one of the biggest WWE Superstars of the modern era and has amassed a huge fan following. Moreover, she has defeated two of the Four Horsewomen, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, in mega matches at WrestleMania.

Ripley has yet to cross paths with Mercedes Mone since becoming a top name. They were a part of the same roster for a while in 2022 but didn't have a singles match against each other. If The CEO makes her return to WWE in the future, Mami could be waiting to add another Horsewoman to her list of victims.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE