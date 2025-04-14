3 dream talent exchanges between AEW and WWE

The wrestling world thought that WWE would always remain the sole dominant force in the industry after Vince McMahon ran WCW out of business following the Monday Night Wars. However, the global juggernaut once again faced competition in the form of a new promotion started by Tony Khan, All Elite Wrestling (AEW), in 2019.

Khan joined forces with other top wrestlers to present it as a direct competitor to the Stamford-based promotion. Over the years, the wrestling world has witnessed many WWE Superstars jump ship to AEW and vice-versa. Many superstars found major success after making the transition to the company.

However, in a complete dream situation, should the two competitors agree to a talent exchange somewhere down the line, there are multiple stars that they could bring to their respective rosters. Here are the top three dream talent exchanges that can happen between WWE and AEW.

#3. MJF for The Miz

When it comes to decimating opponents on the microphone, the top spot in WWE possibly goes to The Miz, who is among the top trash-talkers in the business. When the fans turn to AEW in that aspect, the name that they relate to is Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF).

For years, there have been many comparisons between The Miz and MJF. Moreover, there was even one instance when CM Punk called The Salt of the Earth a 'less famous Miz.' However, if a talent exchange were to happen between WWE and AEW someday, it could see Miz and MJF switch sides to bring their mic skills to a completely different landscape.

#2. Seth Rollins for Will Ospreay

Two wrestlers who are highly regarded for their in-ring ability and personality in their respective companies, are Seth 'Freakin' Rollins and Will Ospreay. The duo is known for their similar in-ring style, which always lets them put on captivating matches for the audience.

Will Ospreay and Seth Rollins have even exchanged heated words online and expressed a desire to have a showdown against each other. This could make them the perfect fit for the two companies to trade and explore the possibilities of spectacular matches for their companies.

#1. Kenny Omega for Roman Reigns

For years, there was one major icon in wrestling who never competed in WWE, WCW icon Sting. However, that changed in 2014. The next name to join that conversation is The Cleaner, Kenny Omega. He had been offered a contract on numerous occasions, but he always chose to explore his potential outside the global juggernaut.

On the other hand, WWE has been known to build its own megastars, and Roman Reigns is certainly one of its top names. In the case of a dream talent exchange, the Stamford-based promotion could give away their OTC in exchange for the Best Bout Machine, considering Reigns commands the same starpower, magnitude, and wrestling personality as Omega in AEW.

