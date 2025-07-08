3 Final twists that could happen on the Road to AEW All In

AEW All In is just a few days away. The high-stakes pay-per-view will be held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on July 12, 2025.

Tony Khan has compiled an exciting match card for All Elite Wrestling's biggest annual event. Several top stars, including Toni Storm, Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, Hangman Page, and others, are scheduled to compete in marquee matches on July 12.

The buildup to All In: 2025 has entered its final stage. There is still one episode each of both Dynamite and Collision remaining before All In, and fans can expect some intriguing developments to unfold there.

The final episodes of Dynamite and Collision, before the Texas pay-per-view, could drastically change the show's match card. In this article, let's look at three final twists on the Road to AEW All In.

#3. FTR could get added to the AEW World Tag Team Title match

Since turning heel at AEW Dynasty 2025, FTR has been on a roll. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have fully embraced their villainous personas, which has been bad news for the rest of the teams on the roster.

The duo has actively targeted veterans since turning heel. FTR remains an elite tag team and once again proved themselves effective heels in their recent match against The Outrunners.

Tony Khan would be eager to feature Harwood and Wheeler in a significant capacity at All In: Texas. The duo could be added to the AEW World Tag Team Title match, where they would look to reclaim the coveted title.

At All In: Texas, The Hurt Syndicate will defend their AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Patriarchy and JetSpeed. In the coming week, FTR could demand to be added to the high-stakes contest, given their recent performances.

In an attempt to cement their title reign, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin could agree to put their titles on the line against FTR. With the inclusion of the decorated tag team, the excitement for this particular encounter will go up a notch.

#2. A stipulation could be added to the Kyle Fletcher vs. Adam Cole bout

On the latest episode of Collision, Kyle Fletcher defeated Daniel Garcia to become the new No. 1 contender for the AEW TNT Championship. The Protostar is now set to battle Adam Cole at All In: Texas.

The buildup to the Cole vs. Fletcher match hasn't been as exciting as some of the other bouts on the All In card. Still, Tony Khan could raise the stakes for this encounter by adding a stipulation.

In the upcoming episodes of Dynamite and Collision, Cole and Fletcher could engage in a couple of heated promo segments. During this verbal back-and-forth, The Aussie Arrow could challenge The Panama Playboy to an Iron Man match or a Steel Cage match.

Having not defended his title regularly, Adam Cole could quickly accept Fletcher's proposal, aiming to prove himself as a worthy champion. An added stipulation would definitely increase the intrigue surrounding this contest.

#1. Mercedes Mone could be forced to put her TBS Championship on the line

Mercedes Mone won the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament 2025 to earn a title shot against Toni Storm at All In: Texas. The two stars have been playing several mind games with each other over the past few weeks, trying to shift the momentum in their favor heading into All In.

The CEO currently holds several championships across various promotions. The former Sasha Banks has yet to lose her TBS Championship, which she won more than a year ago.

Toni Storm could push Mone into a corner by prompting her to put her TBS Title on the line at All In: Texas. The threat of losing the coveted title would certainly put Mone at a psychological disadvantage.

However, Mercedes Mone might eventually agree to defend her TBS Title, making her match against Storm a winner-takes-all contest. It would be a great booking decision, as the winner of this bout would be crowned the top female superstar in the AEW women's division.

If this happens, whoever wins the Mone vs. Storm match at All In will make history as the first star to hold both the AEW World Title and the TBS Title.

