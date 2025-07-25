  • home icon
  3 former top WWE Superstars who are yet to win a championship in AEW

3 former top WWE Superstars who are yet to win a championship in AEW

By Sunil Joseph
Published Jul 25, 2025 19:46 GMT
Ricochet
Ricochet is a former WWE star (source: AEW's YouTube channel)

Since AEW was founded in 2019, the company has come a long way. Tony Khan has made a lot of effort to grow the roster and expand the promotion's reach. One of the initiatives he took early on was hiring several ex-WWE stars to join his company.

This saw many former WWE stars like Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, FTR, Brodie Lee, and many more become All Elite. While many of these wrestlers went on to achieve massive success in the Jacksonville-based promotion, there are still a few who have struggled.

In this article, we will take a look at three former WWE Superstars who are yet to win a championship in AEW.

#3. Jeff Jarrett

Jeff Jarrett made a huge name for himself in WWE, WCW, and TNA. He joined All Elite Wrestling in 2022 and was a prominent feature on TV during the company's early days. He even established himself as one of the top heels in the promotion. Since arriving, he has had a handful of title opportunities, but hasn't won a single gold in AEW so far.

Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal challenged The Acclaimed for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at Battle of the Belts V in 2023. He even challenged Rey Fenix for the International Championship that same year. However, he was unsuccessful in winning both titles.

#2. MVP

MVP became a household name due to his time with WWE. However, he is currently in the tail end of his career and doesn't wrestle frequently. Despite this, he joined the Jacksonville-based promotion last year and has since formed The Hurt Syndicate with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin.

While Lashley and Benjamin have already exerted their dominance on the AEW roster, MVP has competed in only one match in the promotion and has mainly served as the duo's manager and mouthpiece. However, the 51-year-old star has competed outside the Jacksonville-based promotion on multiple occasions this year. Considering he has not had many bouts in All Elite Wrestling, the former WWE United States Champion is yet to win a title in the company.

#1. Ricochet is still in search of his first AEW championship

Ricochet made his AEW debut during All In 2024. Since then, he has been determined to win his first championship in the company. He has also challenged for a few titles since his arrival. He was in the International Championship picture last year during his feud with Will Ospreay and Konosuke Takeshita, and he also competed in the Continental Classic Tournament.

However, The One and Only is still in search of his first title in the Jacksonville-based promotion despite his best efforts.

It will be interesting to see when these stars will win their first championship in All Elite Wrestling.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
