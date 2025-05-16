3 former WWE stars who have been champions for more than 300 days in AEW

Over the years, several WWE stars have jumped ship to AEW. This could have been due to several reasons, such as better pay or being in search of greener pastures. While some stars didn't live up to the hype during their run in the company, others have emerged as dominant forces in the ring.

In this article, we will take a look at three former WWE stars who have been champions for more than 300 days in AEW. So without further ado, let's begin.

#3. Toni Storm

Toni Storm joined All Elite Wrestling in 2022, and within a year, she captured the AEW Women's World Championship. She held the title for 76 days. Her second title reign came in May 2023. This time she held the title for 66 days. After losing the title this time, he adopted her new Timeless Toni Storm persona and went on to win the title for a third time. This was her best title reign and saw her hold the belt for 281 days. During this reign, she defended her title against some of the top women in the division, such as Serena Deeb, Thunder Rosa, Deonna Purrazzo, and many more.

Her third title reign came to an end at All In 2024 when she faced her former mentee Mariah May. Following this loss, Storm went on a bit of a hiatus from the Jacksonville-based promotion and even hinted at retirement. When she returned, she faced Mariah May again and regained the Women's World Championship for the fourth time. She has now been a champion for 90 days as of this writing. She has been a champion in Tony Khan's company for a combined 513 days.

#2. Mercedes Mone

After a highly successful run with WWE, Mercedes Mone joined AEW last year. Shortly after joining the Jacksonville-based promotion, she captured the TBS Championship from Willow Nightingale. She has proven herself to be a dominant force in the ring and has defended her title against all challengers, such as Kris Statlander, Anna Jay, Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker, and many more. Mone has held the TBS Championship for an impressive 355 days, and it doesn't look like The CEO is about to lose her title anytime soon.

#1. Jon Moxley has been AEW World Champion for 216 days

While Jon Moxley was always treated like a third wheel to Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in WWE, he has been pushed as a top star in AEW. Many would consider him to be the face of the company and Tony Khan's go-to guy. He won his first AEW World Title in 2020 and went on to hold the belt for an impressive 277 days. However, his second and third title reigns only lasted 11 and 59 days, respectively.

Moxley won the World Title for the fourth time when he defeated his former stablemate Bryan Danielson at AEW WrestleDream 2024. Since winning the title, Mox has done everything in his power to remain champion. As of writing this article, Mox has held the title for 216 days and has held the World Title a combined 563 days.

It will be interesting to see who will be the one to dethrone Jon Moxley.

