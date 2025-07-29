3 Former WWE stars who may never become champion in AEW

AEW has been the number one spot for stars after leaving WWE. In the past, stars such as Swerve Strickland, Mercedes Mone, and Jon Moxley have given a new direction to their professional wrestling careers with massive success in Tony Khan's company after leaving the Stamford-based promotion. However, unfortunately, things may not be the same for every star jumping on the boat.

Often, stars who made their way in AEW from WWE have found themselves lost in the shuffle at the Jacksonville-based promotion. The Jacksonville-based company already has a plethora of homegrown stars who are in line for a title run. It makes for stiff competition for many former WWE names who joined All Elite Wrestling. Considering this struggle, becoming a champion in AEW is a huge feat.

However, for now, let's discuss three names who may never become a champion in All Elite Wrestling:

#3. Mansoor

Mansoor made his All Elite Wrestling debut in July 2024. He came to the Jacksonville-based promotion following a lackluster run in WWE. Despite having talent, the 29-year-old became a comedic act in the World Wrestling Entertainment. However, things remained the same for the young star even after switching to All Elite Wrestling.

In over a year with the company, Mansoor has not been involved in any significant storylines. As a part of the MxM Collection with Mason Madden, he often competes in tag team matches. But Tony Khan has never given him a strong push as a singles star on the roster.

This could be due to the Saudi star's lack of connection with the fans. This might also hinder his chances of winning any title in All Elite Wrestling.

#2. Johnny TV

Johnny TV, a.k.a. John Morrison, has been making sporadic appearances in AEW since 2022. However, despite being a well-known personality, Tony Khan only used him to put over other talents. In 2023, the company looked serious about him, but that did not last long following his defeat against Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship.

It marked his only title shot in the company, making it clear that Tony Khan looks at him more as a talent enhancer than a main event talent himself. In 2025, the former WWE star became a mid-carder in All Elite Wrestling, working more as a filler character on the show alongside MxM Collection.

The lack of a singles push and a confused creative direction in Tony Khan's promotion have made Johnny's growth stagnant in professional wrestling. It could ultimately result in him never winning a title in AEW going forward.

#1. Jeff Jarrett may never become a champion in AEW

Jeff Jarrett joined the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2022. Since then, he has competed in several exciting matches in the promotion. Jarrett already has a 40-year-old wrestling career with a number of titles won across many promotions. Therefore, when he joined All Elite Wrestling, he took the role of Director of Business Development.

At the age of 58, Jarrett is long past his prime as an in-ring competitor. As a result, his character lies more towards veteran roles than title chase in the Jacksonville-based promotions. Moreover, his executive role demands more of his booking experience in the company than his in-ring talent.

Therefore, Jarrett's current direction is more towards elevating the upcoming generation of talent. This diminishes the chances of his title win in Tony Khan's promotion.

