3 former WWE stars whose value has increased since joining AEW

WWE has undoubtedly created megastars that have transcended the professional wrestling business. However, at times the company has managed to let a few major stars slip to the competition who have increased their worth in AEW.

These stars have not only become more popular than they were in WWE but have also realized their potential. Whether it was because of a character change, or championship wins, these few stars proved you don't have to let a specific promotion dictate your star power.

#3. Mercedes Mone has grown bigger than WWE's Sasha Banks

Mercedes Mone's walkout from WWE was heavily publicized and critiqued. Many fans were convinced that she had made the wrong move by leaving her former promotion in a controversial manner. However, the erstwhile Sasha Banks has never looked back and moved on to prove that she's still a major star wherever she goes.

The CEO joined AEW in 2024 and became the TBS Champion in a short time. She has now become a triple champion as she also holds the RevPro British Undisputed Championship and NJPW Strong title as well and calls herself "Three Belts Mone".

It's seemingly clear to everyone that Mercedes Mone is the one to beat in the AEW Women's division. So far, stars such as Kris Statlander, Harley Cameron, Momo Watanabe and more have been unable to defeat her.

#2. Swerve Strickland

The Realest is one of the biggest examples of WWE failing to capture the potential of a star, with AEW reaping all of the benefits. Swerve Strickland has managed to become one of the finest stars in the company, improving his presentation, in-ring presence and mic skills during his time in All Elite Wrestling.

His reign as the AEW World Champion is also one of the best reigns in the company and he also delivered one of the most intense feuds in the company's history against Hangman Adam Page last year. The Realest is now on his path to become the World Champion once again as he hopes to dethrone Jon Moxley with his trustworthy aide, Prince Nana by his side.

It's evident that Tony Khan had seen Strickland's main event level potential from the first day as he gave him the tools to climb the ladder to success.

#1. Toni Storm

The Timeless star is another huge example of WWE failing to realize the potential of a superstar they as they let another jewel slip. Toni Storm had arrived in All Elite Wrestling under her previous rockstar persona but would go through a major change that elevated her stock tenfold.

Her transition into the vintage starlet known as 'Timeless Toni Storm' has turned her into one of the biggest stars in the industry. However, it wasn't just her look that changed, it was also her promo style, character work and storytelling. It's evident that the current AEW Women's World Champion can play this gimmick to its fullest extent as well, as she throws out crude jokes and insults in promos aimed at her rivals.

Her rivalry with Mariah May was among the best stories told in the company over the past year, and it came to an end at AEW Revolution a few weeks ago.

