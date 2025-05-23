3 former WWE stars who haven't wrestled for AEW in 2025

Since AEW's inception, the company has focused its efforts on growing the size of its roster. Unsurprisingly, they added several former WWE Superstars into the mix.

Ad

While some of these names making the switch have found success in All Elite Wrestling, like Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, PAC, and Claudio Castagnoli, among others, there are several former WWE stars who have not had the same fortune. This was caused either due to poor booking decisions or other reasons beyond their control.

Without further ado, let's take a look at three such former WWE stars who have not wrestled for All Elite Wrestling at all in 2025:

Ad

Trending

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

#3. Keith Lee

Keith Lee is a prime example of how quickly a career can take a complete 360-degree turn. Lee was at the peak of his career during his time in WWE's developmental brand when he held both the NXT and the North American Championships simultaneously. However, this was as good as it got for him, as he was used poorly after being called up to the main roster, which prompted him to leave the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

Upon arriving in AEW, Lee initially found success in a tag team with Swerve Strickland. The duo won the AEW World Tag Team Titles. After they disbanded, Swerve moved on to win the World Championship, while Keith Lee has spent most of this time being benched. He has not fought a single match either this year or the previous one, due to various ongoing health issues. His last match for the Jacksonville-based promotion took place in December 2023 against Brian Cage.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#2. Ruby Soho

Ruby Soho joined AEW in 2021 and immediately established herself as one of the top stars in the women's division. She was involved in a group called The Outcasts with another former WWE star, Saraya. Together, they were part of some spectacular storylines.

Saraya and Ruby were also involved in a feud over the former's displeasure that the latter was involved with Angelo Parker. In 2024, Soho announced that she was pregnant and was taking time off from the ring.

Ad

Since then, she has not been seen on TV with her last match for the Jacksonville-based promotion taking place on the February 7, 2024, episode of Rampage, where she teamed with Saraya to take on the team of Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale.

#1. Paul Wight has not competed for AEW in 2025

Paul Wight was one of the most surprising names to jump ship from WWE to AEW. When he joined the Jacksonville-based promotion, he was used as a commentator for AEW Dark and Elevation. However, he did state that he would compete in the ring occasionally.

Ad

Wight competed on the November 15, 2023, episode of Dynamite, where he teamed with Kota Ibushi and the Golden Jets (Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega) to face the team of Brian Cage and The Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher & Powerhouse Hobbs).

The veteran's stint in the match was short as he was removed from the bout after he was slammed onto a car. Since then, he has not been seen on TV, and it looks like he might not step into the ring again.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if and when any of these stars return to the ring again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More