3 huge AEW returns that could happen during Mercedes Mone and Toni Storm's match at All In 2025

Mercedes Moné is all set to battle Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship at All In 2025 in Texas. Mercedes won the Women’s Owen Hart Cup to earn this title opportunity. It is also worth noting that she already holds five titles, and if she wins at All In, she will have six championships, adding the most coveted prize in the AEW women's division to her collection.

All In is AEW’s biggest show, and Mercedes Moné vs. Toni Storm is probably one of the most marquee women’s matches that AEW could have created for the event. However, to make things more interesting, Tony Khan might have also booked some comebacks or interferences to take place during the match.

In this listicle, we will examine three potential outcomes that could occur during the match between Mercedes Moné and Toni Storm at All In.

#3 Kamille

Kamille began her career in AEW on July 24, 2024, as a heel enforcer at Blood & Guts, attacking Britt Baker on behalf of Mercedes Moné. She joined the Moné Corporation next and helped Mercedes strengthen her reign as the TBS and NJPW Strong Women’s Champion.

However, tensions arose due to Moné’s mistreatment, leading Kamille to turn face and split from Moné on November 27 at Thanksgiving Eve Dynamite. On November 30, Kamille was mysteriously attacked backstage on Rampage, marking her last appearance to date, although she remains signed.

Kamille might feel Mercedes Moné was the one behind the attack, and she could come back for vengeance at All In and cost her the title opportunity.

#2 Britt Baker is a former AEW Women's Champion

Britt Baker has been absent from TV for a while now, but that doesn’t aid in forgetting the significant rivalry she had with Mercedes Moné, one that began at Forbidden Door 2024 when Baker interrupted Moné, challenging for her TBS Championship.

They had a heated feud that culminated in a dream encounter at All In 2024. Baker managed to get Moné’s enforcer banned from the ringside, but ultimately fell to her Moné Maker. It was a great rivalry, one that deserves a sequel, potentially at All In Texas, if Britt Baker chooses to confront Mercedes during or after the match.

#1 Elayna Black

Elayna Black, better known as Cora Jade in WWE, has expressed her admiration for Mercedes Moné on numerous occasions. She stated that she sees aspects of herself in Moné and considers her a dream opponent.

Elayna was released from her WWE contract in May, and based on her non-compete clause, she may be scheduled to return at All In. For those unaware, Black had appeared on AEW Dark in 2020 just before she signed with WWE.

Given her appreciation for Moné, it won’t be too surprising to see Black help Mercedes Moné beat Toni Storm for the Women's World Championship. The CEO can then take her under his wing for the time being before they eventually end up splitting and having a dream match.

