3 most improved AEW stars of 2025

AEW brings in a lot of stars over to its camp and gives them a platform to become the best version of themselves. Tony Khan has invested a lot of time into some of his stars to give his promotion top-tier talent for the fans to root for or boo against.

However, there are a few names in particular who are beginning to significantly step up their game under the banner of All Elite Wrestling. We're here to point three of these stars out and give them their props.

#3. Richochet has become a top heel in AEW

Ricochet has significantly stepped up his game since finding his footing in All Elite Wrestling. For a while, it looked like The Future of Flight would face some difficulty as he was booed loudly. However, the former WWE star underwent a character change that flipped the narrative.

Ricochet has now found a pocket for himself as a heel and continues to level up in that direction. He is also currently doing some of his best work in an intense feud against Swerve Strickland. The Highlight of the Night also outsmarted his opponent as he recently attacked the latter before the start of their hyped match on AEW Dynamite.

#2. Willow Nightingale could win gold soon

Willow Nightingale has always had a cult following in AEW ever since she stepped into the promotion. Now even though she has showcased significant improvement we think that her breakout year is still incoming and 2025 could finally be her time.

The Babe with the Voice has been making waves ever since she stepped out of Kris Statlander's shadow and came into her own as a singles star. We're sure that she will continue to showcase how valuable of a performer she truly is as time goes on, and perhaps a TBS Championship win could be on the horizon against Mercedes Mone.

#1. Harley Cameron could be more than just a sidekick

Harley Cameron's presence has always been a delight to watch, but it seems like she is only ever treated as either a sidekick to Mariah May or a comedic relief character that could get jobbed out. However, with the end of her long losing streak, AEW may be gearing her up for bigger things down the line.

We've seen Cameron start demanding a shot at Mercedes Mone's TBS Championship only to get turned down. Harley is now on a path to prove that she's ready for an opportunity to step up as a credible performer when needed. However, we hope that she doesn't lose her charm and continues to bring out all the laughs from the fans while she does it.

