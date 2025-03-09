3 last-minute predictions for AEW Revolution 2025

Fans are getting more and more amped up as AEW Revolution 2025 draws closer by the hour. Tony Khan has booked an incredibly exciting show featuring top stars such as Cope, Will Ospreay, Toni Storm, Mariah May, and many more.

While some matches may have predictable outcomes, there is always room for swerves and surprises. So, let's make a few predictions of huge surprises that could take place at AEW Revolution 2025:

#3. Jay White turns on Cope during the AEW World Championship match

For the most part, Jay White has been focused on a mission with Cope to eliminate The Death Riders once and for all. The duo have hunted down Jon Moxley and his crew for the past few weeks together and even teamed up to take on Mox and Claudio Castognoli at AEW Grand Slam: Australia.

The Switchblade recently voiced his support for Cope to go on and defeat The Purveyor of Violence and end his tyrannical title reign on a recent episode of Dynamite. However, all of this support from one of the most naturally gifted heels in professional wrestling has been making us all skeptical as of late.

We all know that The Rated-R Superstar could likely dethrone Jon Moxley at Revolution 2025 now that no one's in the latter's corner. But what if Jay White turns out to be the ace in the hole and switches up on his ally during Cope's match? This could, in turn, allow Moxley to retain his AEW World Championship and continue along his storyline.

#2. Toni Storm and Mariah May take each other out in a 'Hollywood Ending'

Toni Storm and Mariah May have produced one of the best storylines to come out of AEW. The two stars are now set to play out the final chapter in their story and end it all with a "Hollywood Ending" for the AEW Women's World Championship.

Now, some expect Toni Storm to come out on top and vanquish her jealous rival once and for all. However, this spectacular storyline deserves a more cinematic ending because it's more than just a hero trumping a villain. Both stars should go out and put on an amazing match until the very end, as the fans deserve to see a huge ending of this angle.

The Timeless One and The Glamour could presumably take each other out with a huge dive or spot that might see their twisted love for one another end in chaos. It would also fit the narrative of a proper 'Hollywood Ending.'

#1. MJF cheats to win against Hangman Page

A feud between Hangman Page and MJF in AEW has been in the works for some time now. The two stars are now set to take each other head-on at Revolution 2025.

Now, almost everyone would agree that the feud between these two stars should go on for longer than one encounter in the ring. So, to prolong the angle further, the creative could book MJF to be his true self.

The Wolf of Wrestling could use dirty tactics to show Page who the bigger villain in this story is. Tony Khan could book MJF to either use his big diamond ring or bring in help that would push the feud further and allow it to elevate much more.

