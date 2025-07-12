3 last-minute twists Tony Khan could pull off at AEW All In 2025

AEW All In is only a few hours away. The build to the biggest annual pay-per-view of All Elite Wrestling has been quite exciting.

Fans expect Tony Khan to pay off some major storylines in a memorable way at the Texas show. Several blockbuster matches have been added to the third iteration of All In.

Interestingly, Tony Khan might have kept some more surprises for the day of the pay-per-view itself. In this article, let's look at three last-minute twists that could take place at All In 2025:

#3. Don Callis Family and Kota Ibushi could be banned from ringside

Kenny Omega is set to clash with Kazuchika Okada in a highly anticipated encounter at AEW All In. The winner of this dream contest will be crowned the new AEW Unified Champion.

The weeks leading up to the Texas pay-per-view saw The Rainmaker join hands with The Don Callis Family. Meanwhile, Kota Ibushi returned to All Elite Wrestling after a very long time to reunite with The Best Bout Machine.

With both Omega and Okada having allies in their corner, fans could expect to see some major interferences during their match. However, Tony Khan could make a huge decision by banning both Ibushi and The Don Callis Family from the ringside for this contest.

Fans would welcome TK's decision to eliminate the possibility of any outside interference in this bout. The audience deserves to see a fair-and-square battle between the two veterans, who are expected to steal the show at All In.

With no one allowed to intervene, fans could finally get an answer to who is the superior performer between Omega and Okada in 2025.

#2. The winner of FTR vs. The Outrunners gets a title shot

FTR is scheduled to battle The Outrunners during the Zero Hour of All In: Texas. Both teams are too popular to be relegated to the pre-show segment of the pay-per-view. The tag teams recently had an entertaining match on Collision. When FTR and The Outrunners clash again on July 12, the stakes could be much higher.

Tony Khan could pull off a last-minute swerve by announcing that the winner of this bout would get a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Titles later in the night, making it a four-team battle. It would make things more difficult for The Hurt Syndicate, who are already set to defend their titles against JetSpeed and The Patriarchy.

Fans would love to see another quality tag team get added to the championship match at AEW All In. Considering their recent momentum, FTR would likely be the team that advances to the title match later in the night, should such a stipulation be made.

#1. Darby Allin enters and wins the Casino Gauntlet Match at AEW All In

Some major names have been announced for the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match at AEW All In 2025. MJF, Mistico, and Mark Briscoe have already joined the lineup for this high-stakes contest.

However, there are several surprises that are yet to be unveiled. Fans could expect to witness some major returns during this year's Casino Gauntlet Matches.

In a surprising turn of events, Darby Allin could come back to AEW after being away for seven months to compete in the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match. The Invisible Man could enter as one of the last participants and steal the show with an exhilarating performance.

Not only could Allin make a stunning return, but he could also go on to secure a victory in this match. Tony Khan could plant doubts in the minds of the AEW fans by having Darby win this contest.

With Allin earning a World Title shot, fans might expect Hangman Page to lose his bout against Jon Moxley later in the night. Overall, the move will increase the intrigue surrounding the main event of All In to a greater extent.

