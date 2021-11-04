3 luchadors we'd love to see in AEW as well as Samuray del Sol FKA Kalisto 

Tony Khan has had a lot of surprises up his sleeves in the last few months with the likes of Daniel Bryan CM Punk and, to a lesser extent, Bobby Fish all appearing in AEW after leaving WWE.

He's not done there, though, as he recently announced on Wrestling Observer Live the arrival of former WWE United States and Cruiserweight Champion Kalisto, who has now gone back to his pre-WWE name Samuray Del Sol, on Dynamite.

Tony Khan is up now on Wrestling Observer Live.

Fans are understandably excited about seeing a wrestler as talented as Kalisto back on the big stage at AEW, but he's not the only luchador we'd like to see Tony Khan snap up.

#3. WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio would be great in AEW

While it's unlikely that the Master of the 619 will be leaving WWE anytime soon, there are two extremely compelling reasons why Tony Khan should do everything he can to bring him into the fold - Pentagon JR and Rey Fenix.

Mysterio might very well be the best luchador ever, even now, as evidenced by some of the fantastic matches he had with Andrade in WWE and most recently Sami Zayn.

But if Mysterio is the best, both Pentagon and Fenix can't be that far behind. This means the prospect of the three of them wrestling against each other is too good to pass up, especially when you add Andrade into the mix.

#2. Bandido may be a free agent soon and AEW would be great for him





BANDIDO is coming to GCW!



December 3: HOUSTON

December 4: DALLAS

December 17: LA



Tickets for all 3 events go on Sale this Friday (10/29) at 3PM Est! *BREAKING*BANDIDO is coming to GCW!December 3: HOUSTONDecember 4: DALLASDecember 17: LATickets for all 3 events go on Sale this Friday (10/29) at 3PM Est! https://t.co/sk5hPiucnc

I've had the personal pleasure of seeing Bandido live on more than one occasion and every time he's set foot inside a ring he's left my mouth firmly dropped to the floor.

Bandido has wrestled for many of the world's top companies but is set to find himself a possible free agent soon. A wrestler with his ability and his adrenaline-filled move-set would be a safe bet for any promotion in the world, not just AEW.

For this reason it would be fantastic to see Tony Khan snap him up when given the opportunity.

#1. WWE's forgotten tag-team Gran Metalik/Lince Dorado would be great in AEW





Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado & Gran Metalik) vs. Akira Tozawa & Hideo Itami in a Tornado Tag Match (17/04/2018)

Kalisto showing up at AEW for Dynamite is great news but do you know what would make it even better? His former Lucha House Party teammates showed up to get the party back together.

The trio were a great group in WWE absolutely filled to the brim with talent but never quite getting the chance to really show the WWE Universe what they were able to do.

The prospect of being able to see the three of them team up again for a promotion like AEW where they have a little more freedom to showcase their wide-range of skills is tantalizing.

