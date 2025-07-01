3 Major accolades claimed by Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) after joining AEW

Mercedes Mone is a major success story in the business of professional wrestling. She began wrestling on the independent circuit, which landed her a spot on the WWE NXT roster in the early 2010s. Under the ring name Sasha Banks, she became an integral part of the women's revolution and paved the way for a massive change in women's wrestling.

Following an abrupt exit from the company, Mone debuted a new persona upon her arrival in AEW, called The CEO. The former Sasha Banks' new gimmick, confidence, and desire to make significant strides have turned her into a global star.

In only a year since becoming part of All Elite Wrestling, Mercedes Mone has added several accolades to her resume that have elevated her star power even further. Here are three significant accomplishments that Mone has claimed during her time in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

#3. Mone has competed at major venues in high-profile matches

Mercedes Mone competed in some of the most historic arenas during her time as a WWE Superstar and even during her short stint as an independent wrestler. Ever since she joined AEW, the former SmackDown Women's Champion has continued the same trend, wrestling in many major venues across the world.

The CEO wrestled at the Tokyo Dome during her run as the NJPW Strong Women's Champion and at Wembley Stadium at AEW All In: London. Furthermore, she recently competed at Arena Mexico for AEW Grand Slam: Mexico, where she defeated Zexius to claim the CMLL Women's World Championship.

This makes her part of an elite class of female stars who have competed in high-profile matches at major venues.

#2. She won a title in her debut AEW match

Mercedes Mone made her debut in AEW in March 2024 in her hometown of Boston, Massachusetts. Upon her arrival, she immediately inserted herself into the championship picture, challenging Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship.

The two formidable stars, who were familiar with each other in the ring, delivered an exceptional showdown at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Mone bested Nightingale to become the TBS Champion in her very first match in All Elite Wrestling.

#1. Mone currently holds multiple titles

Mercedes Mone arguably did not have impressive title reigns in WWE. However, that is not the case in her AEW tenure. After capturing the TBS Championship, she has successfully defended it 17 times, as of this writing. Amid her reign, Mone has added several other titles to her collection.

As of now, she holds the TBS, EWA, Undisputed Rev Pro British Women's World, and CMLL Women's World titles at the same time. This itself is a major achievement and proves that Mercedes Mone is a modern-day great.

