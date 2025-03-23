3 Massive betrayals that could take place at AEW Dynasty 2025

AEW Dynasty is only a few weeks away, and the anticipation among fans is at an all-time high. It promises to be a big event, and there could be a lot of surprises in store for viewers.

Each big show that has taken place over the past year has had some kind of surprise to cap it off. From Adam Copeland’s return at Worlds End or Christian Cage cashing in his guaranteed World Title shot at Revolution, there have been a lot of swerves.

In this article, we will look at three massive betrayals that could take place at AEW Dynasty.

#3 Swerve Strickland turns on Prince Nana at AEW Dynasty

Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana have been through ups and downs, but their partnership remains strong. However, at Revolution, for a while, it looked like Nana had given up on Strickland only to come back.

Strickland and Prince Nana's relationship could be put to the test once again at AEW Dynasty as The Realest will be taking on Jon Moxley for the World Title. If Strickland fails to defeat Moxley, he could turn on Nana.

#2 Claudio Castagnoli betrays Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley has been on the edge over the last few weeks. Despite being the AEW World Champion, he has taken out his frustrations on Wheeler Yuta. Amid all this, Claudio Castagnoli has been quietly observing Moxley's actions.

Over the past few months, Castagnoli has shown that he is more than capable of leading the Death Riders, and he might want to take up that role full-time. The only way that can happen is if he turns on Jon Moxley and costs him the World Title in the match against Swerve Strickland. That way, he will have Wheeler Yuta, Marina Shafir, and PAC by his side.

#1 Luther shocks the world

Toni Storm recently went on a campaign to win back her AEW Women’s World Title from Mariah May. After dethroning May, she retained her gold against The Glamour at Revolution. Storm had Luther by her side at the event.

The Timeless One was without her manager for a long time before reuniting with him at the Jericho Cruise earlier this year. Fans clearly think that Toni Storm is at her best with her manager by her side. That could be the perfect excuse for Tony Khan to ensure that Luther turns on Storm in her match against Megan Bayne.

