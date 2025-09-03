3 Matches AEW Can Confirm for All Out 2025 on Dynamite

AEW All Out is set to take place on September 20, 2025, from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Currently, the Jacksonville-based promotion has confirmed one match for the show where Adam Copeland and Christian Cage will team up to face FTR. With the show just a few weeks ago, Tony Khan must move fast to announce the remaining matches for the event. Hence, this week on Dynamite, he could make some of those announcements. Therefore, here are three matches AEW can confirm for All Out 2025 on Dynamite.#3. Hurt Syndicate vs. Ricochet and Gates of AgonyHurt Syndicate has been a dominant faction ever since they arrived on the scene in AEW. Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin quickly captured the World Tag Team Championships and looked unstoppable as a duo. However, their title run came to a screeching halt at Forbidden Door.During the PPV, Hurt Syndicate defended their titles in a three-way match against Brodido and FTR. During the bout, three masked men who were later revealed to be Ricochet and Gates of Agony attacked Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin and took them out of the equation. This allowed Brodido to win the Tag Titles. Therefore, Hurt Syndicate will be out for blood against Ricochet's group, and these men could look to settle their differences in the ring. Tony Khan could book a six-man tag team match between them for All Out.#2. Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle Fletcher for the TNT ChampionshipMark Briscoe has been heavily featured on AEW TV in recent months. The former ROH World Champion was also recently involved in a heated and personal feud with MJF. However, it looks like he is now ready to move on to bigger and better things.Briscoe wasn't present at the August 27th episode of Collision. During a pre-taped segment on the show, he announced that he was home for the birth of his new son, Mack. During the segment, he also took the time to challenge Kyle Fletcher for the TNT Championship. However, Fletcher has not responded to his challenge yet.This week on Dynamite, Tony Khan could end up making a TNT Championship match official between Mark Briscoe and Kyle Fletcher.#1. Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin Could Be One of the Biggest Matches of AEW All Out 2025Darby Allin made his return to AEW at All In: Texas and played a role in Hangman Page dethroning Jon Moxley of the AEW World Championship. Since then, Darby has continued to target Mox and his crew. The former TNT Champion even competed against Death Riders, The Young Bucks, and Gabe Kidd in a Lights Out Steel Cage match.Despite winning at Forbidden Door 2025, Darby is still not done with Mox. On the August 27th episode of Dynamite, Darby challenged Mox to a match at All Out in a video package. However, this challenge was promptly rejected by Wheeler Yuta on behalf of Moxley. Darby won't take no for an answer and will continue to provoke Death Riders until his match is made official. This could happen as early as this week's episode of Dynamite.It will be interesting to see which of these matches will be announced for All Out this week.