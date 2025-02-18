3 Matches Tony Khan can add to AEW Revolution 2025

Tony Khan has been building huge momentum with AEW in 2025. The company has landed a huge network deal and delivered top-tier shows, including Grand Slam: Australia.

Ad

The TV special was a huge hit and marked the successful debut of All Elite Wrestling in The Land Down Under. All Elite Wrestling has now shifted its focus to its next major pay-per-view, Revolution. It is set to take place on March 9, 2025, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

So far, four matches have been announced for the mega event, including the blockbuster main event bout between Adam Copeland (Cope) and Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. With the recent events that have transpired on All Elite Wrestling TV, here are three more matches that can be added to the show.

Ad

Trending

#3 MJF vs. 'Hangman' Adam Page

MJF has been on a streak of berating top legends in the business, including Jeff Jarrett and Dustin Rhodes. However, amid those rivalries, AEW has been planting the seeds for a potential showdown between The Wolf of Wrestling and 'Hangman' Adam Page.

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The duo has had multiple confrontations, both inside and outside the ring, in the past few weeks on AEW programming. This could lead to a possible showdown between them at the company's next pay-per-view, Revolution. It promises to be a top match between two of the Jacksonville-based promotion's original stars.

#2 Mercedes Mone's next title defense

Mercedes Mone has ascended to the top of the AEW women's division following her debut in March 2024. She has become the second longest-reigning TBS Champion in history and, most recently, survived a title match in enemy territory. The CEO battled Australia's Harley Cameron in Brisbane and retained her title.

Ad

Witnessing her incredible performances, Tony Khan may book Mercedes Mone for one of AEW's most important shows. Moreover, her opponent could be someone like Saraya. The Glampire could make her return to the company after months and secure a match against Mone at the Revolution pay-per-view.

#1 Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet II

Ricochet targeted former World Champion Swerve Strickland to make an impact in All Elite Wrestling. The duo was involved in a heated feud that led to a huge match between them two weeks ago on Dynamite. The Human Highlight Reel used some underhanded tactics and scored the win over Strickland in a stellar bout.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Despite Ricochet claiming that he was moving on from the feud, Tony Khan could book him against The Realest at Revolution. Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet Part II could be an excellent addition to the show and emerge as a stellar showdown for the fans in Los Angeles, California.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback