3 more matches Tony Khan must book for AEW Double or Nothing 2025

AEW Double or Nothing is just around the corner and fans could not be more excited for the pay-per-view. Several high-stakes matches will be the focal point of the show. Hangman Page and Will Ospreay will battle for a spot at All In where they stand an opportunity to capture the AEW World Championship.

Ad

Also, Mercedes Mone and Jamie Hayter will fight in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament final. Along with a title shot, The CEO's undefeated streak is also on the line at AEW Double or Nothing.

Anarchy in the Arena is sure to be yet another violent fiesta where The Opps and Swerve Strickland will likely take on selective members of The Death Riders and the Elite. Ricochet and Mark Briscoe will battle in a Stretcher match. The Hurt Syndicate and Toni Storm will also defend their championships this weekend.

Ad

Trending

The card currently has six matches, Tony Khan should add at least three matches for the pay-per-view that will enhance an already excellent built card.

#3. Anna Jay and Harley Cameron vs. Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford

Anna Jay has been capitalizing on the spotlight she has been given in the past few weeks. She and Harley Cameron have turned out to be a pretty good team. Meanwhile, Megan Bayne has been building herself as a juggernaut in the women's division and is accompanied by Penelope Ford.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the latest edition of Collision, Megan Bayne defeated The Star of the Show but not without Penelope's help. An exposed turnbuckle played an important role in Anna's defeat. Tony Khan could book a blockbuster tag team match at AEW Double or Nothing involving all four stars that could be well received by the fans.

#2. MJF and MVP vs. Top Flight

MJF will officially become a part of The Hurt Syndicate this week on Dynamite. On the latest edition of the Wednesday night show, Bobby Lashley happily welcomed The Salt of the Earth to the faction. However, to get into the Syndicate, Maxwell had to lay down some bodies. When The All Mighty asked MJF to hurt people, the latter targeted Top Flight and brutally decimated them.

Ad

Ad

During next week's official contract signing, Darius and Dante Martin could challenge MJF and MVP to a match at AEW Double or Nothing. The other two members of the MVP's group will be facing Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

#1. AEW Double or Nothing - Christian Cage vs. Nick Wayne

The Patriarchy was solely led by Christian Cage since it came into existence. However, things have seemingly changed in the past few weeks. After the Patriarch failed to successfully cash in his shot at a world title, Nick Wayne has been speaking up against Cage to his face. This hasn't been sitting well with the former TNT Champion.

Ad

Ad

In the upcoming Dynamite, things could get tense between the father and his prodigy when they confront each other. This match could be one of the must-see matches on the show if booked right. They could also raise the stakes of the match by putting the ROH World Television Champion on the line. Christian Cage teased going after the title a couple of weeks ago.

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan manages to squeeze in a few more matches to the already stacked AEW Double or Nothing card.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More