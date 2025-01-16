3 mistakes on AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage and how they could have been rectified

AEW put on the Maximum Carnage edition of Dynamite last night and even though it was a solid show not everything was gold. A few surprises were presented to the fans such as the shock returns of Samoa Joe and Megan Bayne. Impressive matches such as Kenny Omega vs. Brian Cage was also on the card.

However, the promotion seems to have made some missteps for some of their storylines going forward into 2025 on Dynamite: Maximum Carnage.

We're here to look at the few mistakes Tony Khan made on the show and how they could have been rectified:

#3. Toni Storm winning the Casino Gauntlet match to become Mariah May's next opponent

Toni Storm recently made her return to All Elite Wrestling as an inexperienced rookie with her former Rockstar persona. Many fans believed that the return happened too soon, but were soon treated to Storm playing her new character to a tea.

She would take part in the Casino Gauntlet Match on Dynamite: Maximum Carnage for a shot at Mariah May's AEW Women's World Championship. Storm won contest but it wasn't the right choice for her to be The Glamour's next opponent. The two stars are set to take each other on at AEW Grand Slam in Australia.

Many fans would have preferred if Storm was given more time to flourish in this persona and kept away from Mariah May. Since the two had one of the best storylines last year, it would have given fans a breather and let Mariah establish herself more as a top star rather than feuding with a past rival, even if it comes with a twist.

#2. Powerhouse Hobbs being choked out by Jon Moxley

Powerhouse Hobbs and Jon Moxley waged war against each other at Dynamite: Maximum Carnage. Hobbs earned his shot at Moxley's AEW World Championship after winning the Men's Casino Gauntlet match.

Both stars fought tooth and nail against each other, with Hobbs even showing his hardcore side in the match. However Moxley with turn the tables with the help of his Death Riders who would interfere in the match to help him win. Although Hobbs looked strong throughout the match he still lost in a bad way.

The former TNT Champion would ultimately get choked out with a bulldog choke and then get taken out by Moxley's crew. Even though Tony Khan didn't want to take the title off of Moxley he could have possibly booked Powerhouse Hobbs' loss to be a lot less negative, as he was beaten down brutally until he passed out and had his ankle broken.

#1. The entire MJF and Jeff Jarrett segment at AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage

It seems like Tony Khan is pushing quite hard to make a feud happen between MJF and Jeff Jarrett. Both stars are incredibly talented and have worked wonders before, but their segment on AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage crashed hard.

Jarrett seems to be having his last run in All Elite Wrestling and MJF wants to make a fool out of him on his way out. The two AEW veterans would get on the mic and trade jabs, but the sparks did not fly as far as promo chemistry goes.

The Wolf of Wrestling who is one of the best talkers in the business did his best to dig deep into Jarrett's skin, even going as far as to insult his mother. However, it would come off as quite forced. It seems like AEW wants to run with this feud for some time into 2025, but they'd need to up their stakes quickly.

